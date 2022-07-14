Artist Matt Patterson’s Stoneridge Art Studies in his hometown New Ipswich is in a repurposed school building called The Schoolyard. In fact, it’s in his former third grade classroom. He still has some of the pictures he drew back then. They featured critters like dinosaurs and turtles. He’s not doing dinosaurs anymore, but he still does turtles—in acrylics on illustration board.
“As far back as I can remember I’ve loved both wildlife and art,” Patterson said. “As a boy I was always either out fishing, searching for turtles and snakes, or I was painting.”
He enjoys painting turtles and other reptiles, amphibians and fish. He can’t remember when he wasn’t fascinated by these creatures and using art to “capture” them. These cold-blooded creatures are “underrepresented” in art, he said.
“I’ve carved out a funny little niche,” Patterson said. “Some people call me ‘the turtle artist.’”
At the moment he’s doing one of a Radiated Tortoise, found in the Spiny Forest of Madagascar. It’s a project for The Explorers’ Club to benefit wildlife conservation. And yes, He travelled to Madagascar to visit the creatures and their habitat in the wild, assisting in a survey of the endangered species.
His work has also taken him to Central America and forty-eight of the United States. He proposed to his wife, Erin, in a field full of buffalo in Yellowstone Park. COVID-19 has restricted his travels in the past couple of years, but he’s looking forward to visiting new places in the future. He’ll be travelling to Arizona in August to attend a Turtle Survival Alliance symposium.
In addition to original one-of-a-kind art works, Patterson also sells prints of the paintings it takes him about a week and half to complete. His art also includes sculptures of moths in paper and birds in wood and paper. His paintings of trout are available through Orvis.
Past book illustrations include the award-winning “Freshwater Fish of the Northeast,” authored by his father.
“A lot of fishing was done during the process of researching this book,” he writes in his website, www.mpattersonart.com where he refers to that hands-on research as “business trips.”
Another award-winning book he illustrated is “The Snake and the Salamander: Reptiles and Amphibians from Maine to Virginia,” co-authored by Alvin R. Breisch.
Right now, he’s working with writer friend Sy Montgomery on a picture book called “The Book of Turtles.”
As you might suspect, the family pets include two snakes and thirteen turtles and tortoises. One recent addition is the rescued snapping turtle called “Fire Chief.” Soon to be the main character of a book, this large turtle was run over by a vehicle and suffered spinal damage.
“We made a pond for him,” Patterson said. “He’s unique in that he doesn’t snap.”
He has been bitten by a snapper, though. It happened when he was taking a photo of one. It went for the camera and got his thumb.
“I got a picture of it,” he said.
People who visited his studio during a recent open house event got to meet Eddie, his African Spurred tortoise. He got Eddie as a hatchling and she’s sixteen now.
A signature member of Artists for Conservation, Patterson also donates work to help fund conservation efforts.
Patterson studied studio art at the University of New Hampshire and received a certificate in illustration from the Art Institute of Boston in 2006. He then did a lot of product illustration on his way to having his own studio and business.
Starting out as an independent artist was scary, he said. But it’s satisfying doing the thing he loves. He’s proud of that independence and the fact that his work hangs in the permanent collection of museums.
“I’ve made a lot of connections,” he said. “I have a good following.”
In his spare time Patterson does a lot of what he does for his work—hiking, fishing, kayaking and, of course, looking for turtles. It’s what he enjoys.
“It doesn’t seem like work to me.”
Patterson’s artwork is available for purchase on his website and Etsy Shop.
