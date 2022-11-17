Honey is a saluki who came to Fast Friends from our rescue partner in China almost two years ago. Unfortunately, Honey hasn’t had an easy road to her forever home. Rescued with a broken jaw and shattered leg after a hit-and-run accident, Honey’s injuries were devastating. When her jaw healed and her leg stabilized enough for travel, she came to Fast Friends for more treatment and adoption. Honey had a foster family waiting with open arms and a new team of veterinarians and surgeons ready to take over her care.
In China, metal plates had been implanted in Honey’s leg to hold the bones together; but her skin wasn’t growing to close the wound, and the bone under the plate was weakening. Honey faced the very real risk of a sudden fracture in addition to the ongoing fight against infection. After trying every noninvasive option available, Honey’s team determined that she needed another surgery.
This brave girl underwent THREE surgeries in the US to fix her leg and ease her pain. Both plates were removed, although the pins that held them in place had broken and remain embedded in the bone. Honey healed slowly and was prone to infections and pain. But Honey’s team kept trying, looking for a new course of action after every setback. Finally, after months of consultations and exams, Honey’s infections have resolved and most of her bone is healed. Honey’s team believed the time is right for one more surgery - hopefully her last.
Honey has a real chance of being able to run on all four legs, pain-free, for the first time in years! Her team believes that this last surgery has a real chance of finishing the healing that was begun two years ago so far away. She will continue to need special care while she heals, and her foster family is ready to help the sweet girl they have loved and nurtured have the life she so deserves.
We made a promise to Honey and we’ll do everything we can to give Honey her leg back.
This operation was very complicated and cost almost $8,000, plus another $4,500 in aftercare and physical therapy. $12,500 is a big expense, but Fast Friends committed to Honey. She needs this surgery and recovery plan to be pain-free and regain use of her leg so she can lead a happy, active life.
Fast Friends is so grateful to Honey’s veterinary team who donated many services of her earlier surgeries. To raise the money for this surgery, Fast Friends is asking for donations (www.helpinggreyhounds.org/honey) and running a holiday Auction in their Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/MissionChina).
