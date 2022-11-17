Honey is a saluki who came to Fast Friends from our rescue partner in China almost two years ago. Unfortunately, Honey hasn’t had an easy road to her forever home. Rescued with a broken jaw and shattered leg after a hit-and-run accident, Honey’s injuries were devastating. When her jaw healed and her leg stabilized enough for travel, she came to Fast Friends for more treatment and adoption. Honey had a foster family waiting with open arms and a new team of veterinarians and surgeons ready to take over her care.

In China, metal plates had been implanted in Honey’s leg to hold the bones together; but her skin wasn’t growing to close the wound, and the bone under the plate was weakening. Honey faced the very real risk of a sudden fracture in addition to the ongoing fight against infection. After trying every noninvasive option available, Honey’s team determined that she needed another surgery.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.