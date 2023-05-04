New Hampshire is lucky enough to be home to seven different turtle species that are native to the state. They are found in and around our wetlands, from streams to rivers to marshes to lakes, and the forests around them. The females of most of our turtle species must travel considerable distances away from their home ranges to find suitable nesting sites, exposing them to many risks, the most dangerous of which – like car strikes – come from human development.

Turtles can take a very long time to reach reproductive maturity. A female Blanding’s turtle, for example, can take anywhere from 14 to 20 years to begin laying eggs. Eggs receive no further care once deposited into the nest, and hatchling survival rate is accordingly very low. That female turtle’s continued nesting efforts year after year for potentially decades is critical to the stability of its local population, because only a few of those many eggs laid over that timespan will result in turtles that make it to adulthood. Losing just one of these reproductive turtles can have significant and lasting effects on that population.

