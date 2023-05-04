New Hampshire is lucky enough to be home to seven different turtle species that are native to the state. They are found in and around our wetlands, from streams to rivers to marshes to lakes, and the forests around them. The females of most of our turtle species must travel considerable distances away from their home ranges to find suitable nesting sites, exposing them to many risks, the most dangerous of which – like car strikes – come from human development.
Turtles can take a very long time to reach reproductive maturity. A female Blanding’s turtle, for example, can take anywhere from 14 to 20 years to begin laying eggs. Eggs receive no further care once deposited into the nest, and hatchling survival rate is accordingly very low. That female turtle’s continued nesting efforts year after year for potentially decades is critical to the stability of its local population, because only a few of those many eggs laid over that timespan will result in turtles that make it to adulthood. Losing just one of these reproductive turtles can have significant and lasting effects on that population.
Habitat loss and continued road mortality, among other threats, have led to four of our turtles being listed by the state as endangered, threatened, or a species of special concern. Unnatural pressures of many different types continue to challenge our turtles, but there are a number of ways that one can help make a difference for them:
Road crossings: If you come across a turtle in the road or about to cross the road, you can move it to the other side of the road if it is safe for you to do so. Using both hands, hold the turtle firmly on either side of the middle of its shell like an upside-down hamburger. For a snapping turtle, hold the back third of its shell to lift it or situate a piece of cardboard or a car mat underneath the turtle and drag it to the other side of the road. When holding a turtle, keep it low to the ground in case you accidentally lose your grip on it, and away from yourself in case the stressed-out turtle urinates. Always take it across the road in the direction it was heading, and place it 10 or more feet away from the roadway to help it on its way.
Keep wild turtles wild: The ecological effects of taking a turtle out of the wild are no different than killing it. Hatchling turtles do not receive any parental care, so it is perfectly normal to find a small hatchling on its own without any other turtle around. Unless it is in imminent danger, that hatchling does not need assistance, and should be left alone to let nature take its course.
Picking up that hatchling (or any turtle) from the wild and keeping it in captivity may mean that it can never go back into the wild again due to disease risks and other factors. Casual collection to be made into pets is a significant pressure on certain turtle populations, so much so that it is against the law to take most of our native turtle species in New Hampshire.
Pay attention to outdoor pets: Injuries sustained from dog attacks are the second-most common reason that turtles end up in a rehabilitation clinic. When a hapless turtle travels through a dog’s yard, or, worse, decides to nest there, it might be in even more danger than it would be crossing
a busy road. Bones are a favorite treat for many dogs, and a turtle is often indistinguishable from a chew toy to them, which spells very bad news for that turtle. Keep an eye on your furry friend when they are outdoors so that you can intervene if necessary, especially during the nesting season from May through July.
Know before you mow: Turtles can blend into their surroundings surprisingly well, especially in leaf litter and tall vegetation. A mower encounter is likely to be fatal to a turtle, unless it gets very lucky. Do a quick survey of the area you intend to mow beforehand to check for any turtles crossing through your yard. A few minutes of your time could save a turtle’s life!
Contribute to conservation organizations: The only way to address the root cause of many of the dangers faced by turtles is to set aside good habitat before it becomes subsumed by human development and activities. The conservation work done by local organizations like The Harris Center, Southeast Land Trust (SELT), The Nature Conservancy, Bear-Paw Regional Greenways, and others make the biggest impact to long-term population health in turtles and many other species. When roads and houses are built in close proximity to wetlands, turtle populations become incredibly vulnerable to car strikes and other unnatural pressures.
Take injured turtles to a rehabilitator: If you find a sick or injured turtle, the best thing you can do is to get that turtle to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who can help that turtle. Never attempt to provide medical care on your own, you likely will end up doing more harm than good! The app Animal Help Now can assist you in looking up the closest rehabilitator to you using your location and is useful for any type of wildlife you may encounter that needs help. For any native turtle, but especially our listed species – Blanding’s turtles, eastern box turtles, wood turtles, and spotted turtles – call New Hampshire Turtle Rescue at (603) 417-4944.
New Hampshire Turtle Rescue, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, release, and preserve native turtle species through individualized care, public education, outreach, and scientific research in support of imperiled populations of wild New Hampshire turtles. You can find out more about their work and how to help turtles at nhturtlerescue.org. They will give a presentation titled “Turtle Talk: New Hampshire’s Turtles & How You Can Help” hosted by The Harris Center for Conservation Education on Tuesday, May 9 at 5:30 P.M. via Zoom.
