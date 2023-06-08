If you are feeling the heat, your pets are too, probably more so! Dogs have increased vulnerability to heatstroke because they can’t cool off like humans do with sweat glands. They cool off by panting but if they are recycling the same hot air it doesn’t do much. Depending on a dog’s age, breed, fur type and color, and health, they may be impacted more by the heat like dogs with short noses that have a harder time breathing.

It is incredibly important to remember not to leave your dog in a parked car. Exposure to high temperatures can cause serious organ damage to your pet and even death. If it’s 72˚ outside, the inside of a car can reach 116˚ in an hour. At 80˚ outside, in just 10 minutes a car can reach 99˚ inside. Studies also show opening a window for your pet makes no difference.


