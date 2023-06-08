If you are feeling the heat, your pets are too, probably more so! Dogs have increased vulnerability to heatstroke because they can’t cool off like humans do with sweat glands. They cool off by panting but if they are recycling the same hot air it doesn’t do much. Depending on a dog’s age, breed, fur type and color, and health, they may be impacted more by the heat like dogs with short noses that have a harder time breathing.
It is incredibly important to remember not to leave your dog in a parked car. Exposure to high temperatures can cause serious organ damage to your pet and even death. If it’s 72˚ outside, the inside of a car can reach 116˚ in an hour. At 80˚ outside, in just 10 minutes a car can reach 99˚ inside. Studies also show opening a window for your pet makes no difference.
New Hampshire is one of the states that prohibits confining animals in a vehicle or other enclosed space that subjects them to dangerously hot or cold temperatures. However, unlike states such as Massachusetts there is no Good Samaritan law allowing for a regular citizen to break a car window to save an animal locked inside. In New Hampshire, only law enforcement officers or agents of licensed humane organizations can take action to rescue an animal in these cases without breaking the law.
So, what can you do if you see an animal in a parked car? The Humane Society of the United States recommends noting the car’s make, model and license plate number first. Some pet owners are not aware of the danger of leaving their pet in the car so asking nearby businesses to help find the car’s owner is a good next step. If the owner cannot be found, call local police at their non-emergency number or local animal control and wait by the car. Residents in the Monadnock Region can also contact our Humane Agent Beth Doyle with questions or concerns about animal cruelty.
Pets in parked cars is just one instance of how the summer heat can be dangerous. The Humane Society of the United States and other animal care organizations have tons of tips on how to keep pets safe in the heat. Some big ones are to limit exercise on hot days and plan outdoor time in cooler times of the day. Also, avoid walking dogs on asphalt — which if too hot can burn your pets paws — and stick to the grass if the road is hot to the touch. Know how to treat a pet suffering from heatstroke and make sure your dog has shade and cool water (putting ice in is helpful). Grooming can be another good way to keep your pet cool but never shave down to skin because fur protects them from sunburns. Some breeds may even need sunscreen like dogs with white or thin fur and dogs with light-pigmented noses and eyelids. Check with your vet about pet-safe sunscreen but generally keep your dogs and other animals in the shade or inside.
Not all dogs are good swimmers but if your pup loves to swim in your pool, always rinse them off after to remove chlorine or salt from their fur, and don’t let them drink pool water.
Finally, prevent Lyme disease by being proactive about ticks. Ticks are around all year, but most are active in the warmer months between April and November. Depending on your pet there are several options including oral flea and tick medications, topical treatments, collars, shampoos, sprays and wipes, and yard treatments. Even with these products it is still important to check your pets for ticks regularly to reduce the chance of disease and to prevent ticks from jumping to other animals or people in your home.
We also have several adorable dogs that would love to find a home where they can enjoy the summer as an only pet. Loki and Miss Honey have been at the shelter for a bit now and are so ready to be adopted! Call us at (603) 352-9011 or visit our website for more adoption information.
