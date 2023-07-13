Income Eligible Low-Cost Animal Wellness Clinics

During this past year many companies are requiring their employees to return to the office. The Great Return has caused some unanticipated concerns for pet owners around the country. Veterinarians are booked out for weeks and even months, animal shelters have been receiving an influx of surrendered pets, costs of goods and services are still high, and many people have not been able to return to work. Monadnock Humane Society is here to help.
MHS provides many services for the community in the Monadnock Region to help pet owners who might not have the ability to care for their animals like they deserve. From spay and neuter procedures to vaccinations and microchipping and everything in between.
Most MHS clinic services are open to everyone, but a few are specifically for our lower-income community members. All appointments for our clinics can be scheduled directly on our website. The spay/neuter clinic is open every Thursday and is available to everyone in the community by appointment. As of now MHS is booking pretty far out for these procedures and are only accepting cats at this time. To reserve a spot at the clinic there is a $25 non-refundable deposit. All cats over eight weeks old can be spayed or neutered, whether they are feral, in heat, or even pregnant. Following a full physical exam to ensure they are in good health our onsite veterinarian will perform the surgery and give distemper complex and rabies vaccines as appropriate. The cost for the procedure is $75 for neutering males and $100 for spaying females and includes flea and ear mite treatment for all cats. Microchips are available for an additional $10 per animal with a spay or neuter procedure.
The demand for these lower-cost services, which are open to the public, are very high. We encourage people to reach out to their local veterinarian first. In many cases they can see your pet in a timelier manner. There are several state and federal assistance programs to help with some costs of pet ownership. NH Animal Population Control Program, “State Plan B,” which you can apply for by calling the Department of Agriculture: (603) 271-3697. NH Spay/Neuter Hotline at www.animalallies.org, or call 603-228-6755. Another option is the Friends of Animals program at 1-800-321-PETS.
The Public Rabies Vaccination and Microchipping Clinic is also by appointment only and is held Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The costs are $15 for rabies vaccines and $20 for microchipping. New Hampshire State Law dictates that all animals need to be at least twelve weeks old in order to receive the rabies vaccine.
MHS also offers a Preventative Care Clinic for those in our community who are currently receiving state or federal financial assistance. Proof of financial aid is required at the time of service. Housing agreements, community kitchen help, utilities assistance, and food stamps are all acceptable. This clinic is open Wednesday mornings by appointment between 9 a.m. and noon and is specifically for low-income pet owners living in the Monadnock Region. The MHS Preventative Care Clinic helps reduce the costs of vaccinations that your pet needs for their health and your safety. All appointments include exams, minimal diagnostics, and preventative vaccinations. Pricing is listed on our website and ranges from $10 to $40 depending on the vaccine.
In addition to our clinics, Monadnock Humane Society also offers non-veterinary services for pet owners in the community who may be in a difficult situation. Our Pet Food Pantry is stocked by the community to offer free pet food for people who are experiencing financial difficulties. The Animal Safety Net Program offers free boarding and medical care to pets of community members who might be fleeing domestic violence, are homeless, are entering a drug, mental health, and/or medical treatment program, or in an emergency situation where they are unable to care for their animal(s). MHS is also staffed seven days a week for those in our community who need to schedule an appointment to surrender a pet for any reason.
