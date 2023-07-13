Income Eligible Low-Cost Animal Wellness Clinics

During this past year many companies are requiring their employees to return to the office. The Great Return has caused some unanticipated concerns for pet owners around the country. Veterinarians are booked out for weeks and even months, animal shelters have been receiving an influx of surrendered pets, costs of goods and services are still high, and many people have not been able to return to work. Monadnock Humane Society is here to help.

MHS provides many services for the community in the Monadnock Region to help pet owners who might not have the ability to care for their animals like they deserve. From spay and neuter procedures to vaccinations and microchipping and everything in between.

