Hurricane Ian Cats

Photos of the transport cats - the staff member carrying two crates is Crystal Ford, Senior Shelter Technician & Small Animal Lead.

The recent tropical storm, Hurricane Ian, ravaged and caused heavy damage to much of Florida and the southern east coast. Streets were flooded, homes were destroyed, and possessions were lost. Unfortunately, as Ian claimed countless material treasures from families, so too were many pets left behind to fend for themselves in the torrent of the storm. Now many of these animals are being taken into shelters to be reclaimed by their owners or moved into new homes.

The recent influx of animals that southern shelters are seeing is causing overcrowding and uncomfortable living conditions for the recovered pets. To assist with the overflow of animals, The Monadnock Humane Society and several other animal care organizations, have recently taken in pets from Florida shelters. MHS took in thirteen of the cats that needed our help.

