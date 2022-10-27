As legend goes, those who are brave enough to stand in the dense forest beneath the brilliant light of a full moon, may be startled to hear the not-so-distant howl of a hungry werewolf and should seek quick cover when they do.
A werewolf, also known in folklore as a “man-wolf” or lycanthrope, is a human who possesses the ability to shapeshift into a wolf or wolf-human hybrid creature. The shapeshifting can be intentional or uncontrolled and is often caused by a curse or the bite or scratch of another werewolf.
Adding to the intrigue and fear factor, the shapeshifting commonly occurs under the light of the full moon. Widespread in European folklore, the belief in werewolves dates all the way back to the Middle Ages with the imagery being of a devilish wolf creature that devours human flesh. A few references to werewolves can also be found in ancient Greek literature and mythology.
Much later, werewolf folklore then spread to the New World and became somewhat akin to the fear and persecution of supposed witches, complete with trials that primarily began in now-Switzerland in the early 15th century but lasted throughout Europe until the 18th century.
Though their chasing down was not as large of a phenomenon as witch hunts, the case of Peter Stumpp in 1589 was a catalyst to an increase in werewolf persecutions in parts of Europe. Don’t Google him unless you have a strong stomach for these types of stories, but Stumpp was a German farmer and alleged serial killer dubbed “the Werewolf of Bedburg.”
Believed to practice werewolfery and witchcraft, as well as extensive acts of cannibalism, the record of his multitude of gruesome killings and subsequent trial that led to his torturous execution are the stuff that horror movies dream of being.
The supernatural abilities of werewolves were believed to include heightened senses of sight, smell, and hearing, as well as speed in their movement and optimal healing abilities, often even regeneration. They could also share their thoughts with other werewolves.
The werewolf’s few weaknesses were believed to be objects containing silver, hence the killing by silver bullet in the movies, and sometimes electricity. Other supposed ways to weaken a werewolf were with wolfsbane, taking advantage of its lowered strength during a lunar eclipse, and with mistletoe.
Of course, with so many historical reports and long-lasting folklore, modern researchers have attempted to explain the existence of werewolves through undiagnosed medical conditions, such as porphyria, a condition that causes photosensitivity, reddish teeth, and psychosis. Other possible medical causes include hypertrichosis, which causes excessive hair growth, or even rabies.
To “cure” the curse of being a werewolf, the ancient Greeks and Romans used exhaustion and intense physical activity, while in medieval Europe, werewolves were treated medicinally by using wolfsbane, surgically, or by exorcism – often fatally, except in the cases of conversion to Christianity.
The folklore of werewolves has continued into the modern-day popular culture. In the 1981 film, “An American Werewolf in London,” two American college students take a walking tour of Britain and are attacked by a werewolf denied by locals to exist.
The 1985 cult classic, “Teen Wolf,” starring Michael J. Fox, revolved around the life of a teenage boy who inherited werewolf genes from his father and used his super-strength to excel on the basketball court. A TV series based on the character was rebooted in 2011 and lasted until 2017.
Other TV shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “True Blood” have also endeavored to make werewolf characters seem darkly sexy, mysterious, and alluring through the years. And who can forget the “Twilight” series of films, although movie buffs claim that the characters aren’t true lycanthropes, but rather shapeshifters who attained werewolf form thanks to spirit warriors.
Of little surprise, the legend of the bloodthirsty werewolf has become inextricably connected to the terror and heart-pounding thrill of Halloween gore and horror. The werewolf has all the prerequisite attributes of a shadow-dwelling killer, and after all those childhood fairy tales, who isn’t afraid of the big, bad wolf?
