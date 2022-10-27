As legend goes, those who are brave enough to stand in the dense forest beneath the brilliant light of a full moon, may be startled to hear the not-so-distant howl of a hungry werewolf and should seek quick cover when they do.

A werewolf, also known in folklore as a “man-wolf” or lycanthrope, is a human who possesses the ability to shapeshift into a wolf or wolf-human hybrid creature. The shapeshifting can be intentional or uncontrolled and is often caused by a curse or the bite or scratch of another werewolf.

