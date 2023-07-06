How Falconers Contribute to Conservation Efforts

To be a falconer, one does not, surprisingly, need to ever interact with a falcon. “A falconer includes anybody hunting with any bird of prey,” explains Henry Walters, a master falconer at Monadnock Falconry in Temple. In fact, Walters works mainly with Harris’s and red-tailed hawks, but any type of raptor – a bird that hunts using its talons versus its bill – can technically participate in the sport. Falconry is not teaching a bird to do tricks, Walters emphasizes, but rather honing the bird’s natural instincts so they can succeed in the wild. “Instead of using a gun, the falconer uses the bird to kill their game species,” Joe Ford, a master falconer at The New Hampshire School of Falconry, explains. “Then either the bird eats it, or you eat it for yourself.” What you don’t do is waste the catch: Using the game “is the ethical thing to do, but it’s also a legal requirement,” Ford says.
As with many types of hunting, there are plenty of opinions about the ethics of falconry. Falconry is an ancient sport – at least three to five thousand years old or even older depending on who you ask, Ford says – but relatively new to the U.S. According to The North American Falconers Association (NAFA), the sport gained popularity in the states around the 1930s, particularly with young men at East Coast universities. The first clash between falconers and animal rights activists came in the 1960s, when Peregrine falcon populations: Many were quick to pin the blame on enthusiastic falconry, when the real culprit turned out to be DDT. As Ford explains it, the birds were eating pesticide-packed bugs, which resulted in the shells on the eggs they laid being so weak that they would be crushed when the mama bird sat on them.
NAFA asserts that this whole debacle stirred up even more public interest in falconry, which also led to more formalized rules and regulations, first by the federal government, which eventually passed the baton back to the states in 2013. Nancy and Jim Cowan, the founders of The New Hampshire School of Falconry, were instrumental in getting the sport legalized in the state after they moved here in the 1970s, Ford says. Nancy died of complications from COVID-19 in 2022, which Walters calls a “big blow to the community” of NH falconers.
According to the school’s website, Nancy was an animal lover who focused on raptor rehabilitation, which Walters says is common. “For the most part, these birds aren’t being purchased,” he explains. “Many birds are turned in to a licensed rehabilitator who, if they can’t release them directly back into the wild, will turn them over to a falconer to strengthen them and get them hunting again.” Both Walters and Ford note that the natural survival rate for raptors is very low: On average, only one in five chicks from a brood will survive, so rehabilitation efforts can help increase what was once a high-risk population. Most can eventually return to the wild, though ones that are brought in at a very young age often imprint on the falconer and will remain at their mews – the name for a falconry aviary – for the rest of their life. (Walters has two Harris’s hawks who fall into this category; the younger one even occasionally comes into the house to watch TV.)
Plenty of falconers participate in the sport just to connect with nature, but you can also get into abatement, or “flying your birds into places where there are pest species, such as rats and non-indigenous invasive birds like pigeons,” Ford says. He’s received calls from condos that are inundated with gray squirrels, airfields that want to keep herons out, and hotels hoping to discourage seagulls from dive-bombing their guests.
To be a professional falconer is a huge commitment. “You have to be a little bit of a jack of all trades,” Walters says, noting that you’ll probably have to act as an avian vet, leather worker, and dietician at some point in your career. Plus, when a bird needs to hunt, they need to hunt now – and as a falconer, you need to be prepared to go on their schedule.
For those who aren’t quite ready to go all-in on a falconer’s lifestyle, Monadnock Falconry offers more casual learning experiences designed for almost all ages. “You need to be at least five [years old] and excited about it,” Walters says. “Many young kids don’t want to be that close to a hawk.” The school hosts 60- and 90-minute classes, in which attendees can learn about the sport and meet the birds in person. Ford inherited the New Hampshire School of Falconry after Nancy died and is working to get the proper state permits to get it back up and running as an education center, but looks forward to working with students again because, “people are generally just in awe of being that close to a bird of prey.”
