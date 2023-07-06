How Falconers Contribute to Conservation Efforts
Hejara Russo and Aengus, just before his first free flight - Photo Credit: Henry Walters

To be a falconer, one does not, surprisingly, need to ever interact with a falcon. “A falconer includes anybody hunting with any bird of prey,” explains Henry Walters, a master falconer at Monadnock Falconry in Temple. In fact, Walters works mainly with Harris’s and red-tailed hawks, but any type of raptor – a bird that hunts using its talons versus its bill – can technically participate in the sport. Falconry is not teaching a bird to do tricks, Walters emphasizes, but rather honing the bird’s natural instincts so they can succeed in the wild. “Instead of using a gun, the falconer uses the bird to kill their game species,” Joe Ford, a master falconer at The New Hampshire School of Falconry, explains. “Then either the bird eats it, or you eat it for yourself.” What you don’t do is waste the catch: Using the game “is the ethical thing to do, but it’s also a legal requirement,” Ford says.

As with many types of hunting, there are plenty of opinions about the ethics of falconry. Falconry is an ancient sport – at least three to five thousand years old or even older depending on who you ask, Ford says – but relatively new to the U.S. According to The North American Falconers Association (NAFA), the sport gained popularity in the states around the 1930s, particularly with young men at East Coast universities. The first clash between falconers and animal rights activists came in the 1960s, when Peregrine falcon populations: Many were quick to pin the blame on enthusiastic falconry, when the real culprit turned out to be DDT. As Ford explains it, the birds were eating pesticide-packed bugs, which resulted in the shells on the eggs they laid being so weak that they would be crushed when the mama bird sat on them.

