HorseTenders Promotes Mutual Trust

A natural, mutual respect and trust are at the core of HorseTenders LLC. Run in conjunction with the Kokal family (owners/operators of Kokal Far in Greenfield), the business promotes strong values that capitalize “the synergy that arises from varying talents and areas of expertise.”
Those involved with HorseTenders – already well versed in the world of horses, specifically the American mustang – go to great lengths to further research and educate themselves extensively about these majestic animals, traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and even in parts of Europe.
The crew – each of whom touts varying talents and areas of expertise but is not immune to cleaning stalls or paddocks – has developed distinctive, wholesome approaches to natural training. Included in that is HorseTenders’ “Developing Mettle without Metal,” an acclaimed training approach in which painful metal bits and spurs are not used. The training methodologies also integrate individual natural learning styles to facilitate effective, customized training.
Clinics on such training have been presented worldwide at places including the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Canada; the Equine Welfare Alliance International Symposium at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.; and with Lipizaner horses in Slovenija. Clinics and training are also offered at Kokal Farm itself in Greenfield.
A host of other services are offered by HorseTenders. Among them: natural barefoot trimming, Farrier & Therapeutic Shoeing and equine dentistry with the business’ own veterinarian. Overall, HorseTenders’ “wholesome horse” approach ensures consistent methodologies between horse and owner.
The Kokal family, which co-runs HorseTenders, shares a special bond with the mustangs thanks to family patriarch Andrej Kokal. A longtime military service member and now veteran, Andrej and his family – wife Stephanie and children Erik, Kris and Nik – share a special bond with mustangs, given the unique perspective on life and training that each has.
“Horses and humans display remarkable behavioral parallels, especially when dealing with life’s challenges,” according to HorseTenders, as each must adapt, cope, persevere and survive among a herd/group. HorseTenders’ programs provide “an amazing synergy when these two groups come together.
For more information, visit horsetenders.com, or email info@horsetenders.com.