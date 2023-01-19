History & Nature of The Siamese Cat

Everyone loves a good kitty cuddle on a cool rainy day, especially during the dark and somber winter months. Unfortunately, not everyone has the capability to lay down on their couch and have their little fur baby come running, so this one is for you. Today we’re going to dive into the history and nature of one cool cat: The Siamese.
The Siamese Cat, or Wichienmaat, is recorded as the fifth most popular cat to own here in the states. But it wasn’t always that way, prior to the 1800s, the Siamese was mainly kept in Thailand.
There isn’t an exact date for the introduction of the Siamese, what little we know of the first depiction comes from a series of manuscripts written between 1352 and 1767. These manuscripts, entitled Tamra Maew, or “The Cat Book Poems” in English, are thought to originate from the Ayutthaya Kingdom. Though many were lost through time, over a dozen are currently kept within the confines of the National Library of Thailand.
Though these descriptions often covered other heritage cat breeds, such as the Korat (Malet Cat) and Konja (Black Cat), the Siamese is frequently the more desired breed. Its popularity stems from a poem contained within the texts of the Tamra Maew, described as a legend, its words depict Thai Heritage cats as being ‘rare as gold’ and symbols of wealth and prosperity.
Due to this legend, throughout the years, Siamese made their way across Asia amongst rules and people of high status. Eventually, the breed entered Great Britain and the U.S. with slow increases in numbers, as they were typically imported in pairs. The first documented Siamese on state soil was a cat named “Siam” who was gifted to our 19th President, Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. By the ’60s, Siamese cats had become quite popular and their breed was booming on U.S soil.
When it comes to the physical attributes of the Siamese, it is usually described as having a lean and lengthy frame with slim but muscular bodies. Their fur tends to be considered a seal-like color with darker fur near the face, ears, legs, and tail, though some variations may have a ‘cool grey’ tone.
There also seem to be variations that can cause changes in their body types, and these are considered to be Traditional and Modern versions of the cat. The differences between them are minimal, though the ‘Modern’ breed is described to have a longer and more sleek shape than its ‘Traditional’ brethren. Even fur length plays a part, as some long-haired offshoots exist and are considered to be a different breed entirely, they are known as the Balinese.
When it comes to temperament, these cats tend to be friendly, affectionate, and outgoing. DailyPaws.com describes them as “Velcro kitties,” whose love for their owners causes them to stay attached to their person. Siamese cats are also referred to as one of the most intelligent breeds, as they are capable of learning to play fetch and master other simple tricks.
With steadily increasing popularity over the past few centuries, things are looking great for the Siamese cat and its offshoots. To learn more about the Siamese, and maybe rescue a cat in need, visit your local Humane Society and have a puurrfect day.
