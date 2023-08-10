It is now late summer, and the sounds of birdsong have been replaced with those of crickets and a cooler (at times) summer breeze. August marks the end of breeding bird season for all but a few species, and it is a chance to look back at the nesting season gone by. Despite the relative calm that late summer brings, the summer of 2023 might be better remembered by turbulent weather and climate events of the past few months – a widespread late frost, persistent and intense rainfall, extreme storms, and smoky air. And that was just locally! Across the country and the globe, landscapes and communities were marred by extreme and prolonged heat waves, widespread wildfires, devastating floods, and more.
While difficult to measure the exact impact these extreme events have had on birds across the planet, or even locally, the number of birds inhabiting our landscapes is decreasing. A stunning report published in Science a few years ago documented the loss of three billion birds in North America alone in the past 50 years. We may think of birds as having lived with the dinosaurs millions of years ago – well before our time on this planet – and that they’ve surely been built to survive. But the Anthropocene era has pushed many to their limits. Our species, in just a short time, is responsible for recent species’ extinctions and widespread declines in populations that threaten extinction, including 18% of the world’s raptor species.
If this alarmist tone gets your attention, it should. I wouldn’t be doing my job as an educator and ambassador for birds and wildlife if I didn’t address our collective impact on the planet. It’s getting harder to ignore, as this summer has reminded us. Fortunately, though, our species has the ability to create positive change, too. So how do we begin to address these challenges? Land conservation, and protection of our region’s forests, wetlands, and fields, is an excellent first step, and the Monadnock Region is fortunate to have considerable conserved land that serves as critical habitat for the dozens of bird species that breed here. This is an initial action, though, and it isn’t a silver bullet.
Other, more specialized bird species require specific stewardship actions in order to secure their place in our landscape. Such is the case of the American Kestrel, a small and colorful falcon of open fields. Over the past year, the Harris Center for Conservation Education launched an American Kestrel nest box project across the Monadnock Region. Volunteers and staff built, placed, and monitored 24 nest boxes across a dozen towns in suitable open country landscapes. The kestrel – a bird once common in open settings when pastures and fields dominated New England – has declined across its entire range, but especially in the Northeast, where fields have been converted to both forests and houses. Although lacking any special designation on the federal level, the kestrel is now considered a species of conservation concern in NH. A major limiting factor to successful breeding in the region, aside from the absence of large (often 10+ acre) fields, is a similar absence of suitable natural nesting cavities. Due to agricultural changes, forest pests, and a variety of other factors led by the decline of grasshoppers and other larger insects, an important part of their diet, it is now a rarity to see a kestrel using a natural tree cavity. By placing nest boxes in the most suitable large field locations, we can begin to reverse their decline and, hopefully, begin to expand their population across the region.
With kestrel breeding season now behind us, I can report on some modest early successes from the first full season with plenty of promise for future growth. Thanks to nest box monitoring and subsequent banding efforts, the Harris Center documented four successful nesting pairs (along with several non-target Tree Swallow and Eastern Bluebird nests, too), and 17 kestrel fledglings burst forth into the outside world in July and early August.
Aside from the tangible successes of fledged baby birds, this project has already sparked tremendous engagement with landowners and has opened doors into conversations about other stewardship actions that will benefit birds. Research goals of nest monitoring and banding nestlings will help assess kestrel survival, nest box selection and site fidelity, and, ultimately, lead to more informed conservation of this iconic grassland species. For more on the project’s initial findings, tune in for a virtual program later this month: https://harriscenter.org/events/an-update-on-the-harris-centers-kestrel-project
Join the Harris Center this fall to watch the kestrels soar at the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory at Miller State Park in Peterborough. This longstanding conservation research project hosts several thousand visitors annually and is the region’s best-known hawk watch. Migrating kestrels are a common sight during September but begin to trail off by mid-October when many have already moved south of our borders for the winter. During some days in mid-late September, staff and volunteers tally several dozen winging their way south. See https://harriscenter.org/conservation-research/pack-monadnock-raptor-observatory for more information including park reservations, which are strongly recommended.
Finally, for the nature-curious middle or high schooler in your family, consider joining The Harris Center’s ‘Kestrels’ – a new youth birding club that offers monthly field trips with activities such as hawkwatching, falconry, and a banding saw-whet owls! For more on ‘the Kestrels’ and all upcoming Harris Center outings, see https://harriscenter.org/events.
Phil Brown is Bird Conservation Director at the Harris Center for Conservation Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.