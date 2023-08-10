It is now late summer, and the sounds of birdsong have been replaced with those of crickets and a cooler (at times) summer breeze. August marks the end of breeding bird season for all but a few species, and it is a chance to look back at the nesting season gone by. Despite the relative calm that late summer brings, the summer of 2023 might be better remembered by turbulent weather and climate events of the past few months – a widespread late frost, persistent and intense rainfall, extreme storms, and smoky air. And that was just locally! Across the country and the globe, landscapes and communities were marred by extreme and prolonged heat waves, widespread wildfires, devastating floods, and more.

While difficult to measure the exact impact these extreme events have had on birds across the planet, or even locally, the number of birds inhabiting our landscapes is decreasing. A stunning report published in Science a few years ago documented the loss of three billion birds in North America alone in the past 50 years. We may think of birds as having lived with the dinosaurs millions of years ago – well before our time on this planet – and that they’ve surely been built to survive. But the Anthropocene era has pushed many to their limits. Our species, in just a short time, is responsible for recent species’ extinctions and widespread declines in populations that threaten extinction, including 18% of the world’s raptor species.

