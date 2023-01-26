One of my favorite times of the year is almost here, and I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day. As a devotee of wild mammals, I am charmed by a day dedicated to a large rodent—Groundhog Day! On February 2, if a groundhog sees its shadow and returns to its burrow, buckle up; winter is here to stay. But if it doesn’t see its shadow, break out the tulips; spring is right around the corner.

But what really is a groundhog, and how did it become a famous weather prognosticator?

