One of my favorite times of the year is almost here, and I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day. As a devotee of wild mammals, I am charmed by a day dedicated to a large rodent—Groundhog Day! On February 2, if a groundhog sees its shadow and returns to its burrow, buckle up; winter is here to stay. But if it doesn’t see its shadow, break out the tulips; spring is right around the corner.
But what really is a groundhog, and how did it become a famous weather prognosticator?
Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, belong to the rodent order. There are over 2,050 species of rodents worldwide. Over 40% of all mammal species belong to this group. From the tiniest pygmy mouse weighing less than a stick of gum to the porcine-like capybara who, on average, weighs just a few pounds more than a punching bag, rodents represent a broad and diverse group of mammals found on all continents, excluding Antarctica.
Whether it is a chipmunk, flying squirrel, or groundhog, all rodents are defined by a pair of large and conspicuous front teeth known as incisors. This specialized dentition gives rodents gnawing superpowers. Think of the beaver, which uses its teeth to do the job of a chainsaw, or the little mouse gnashing its teeth on your car’s electrical wiring. All rodents have rootless incisors that continuously grow throughout their lifetime, and often these front teeth appear yellowish-orange. Those American cheese-colored chompers result from a hard enamel coating covering the front and sides of each incisor but not the back of the tooth. The enamel covering makes the teeth extra hard on the top, but the back of the tooth remains soft. When they gnaw, the hard-on-top and soft-on-the-back rub against each other, creating the chisel structure that enables them to snip their way through the world.
Our New England groundhogs, woodchucks, whistlepigs—call them what you want, are marmots and are related to yellow-bellied and hoary marmots of the western United States. Classified as ground squirrels, groundhogs frequent New Hampshire’s meadows, fields, grassy areas, yards, and pastures. They construct burrows in the well-drained soils of hillsides, slopes, and fields. These underground homes vary in size but can be up to 6.5 feet deep, with tunnels running as long as 43 feet. There can be up to two nesting chambers lined with dry grasses and leaves. Their burrows provide protection, a place to rest, raise their young and hibernate.
Don’t blame the groundhog for eating your garden. Their voracious appetite is a matter of life and death. During the spring and summer, these soon-to-be hibernators must pack on the pounds if they are going to survive their long winter’s nap. From sun-up to sundown, during the warm months, their daily activity is centered on eating, consuming what they can, and avoiding becoming the meal of a coyote, fox, bobcat, or raptor. Groundhogs are primarily herbivores but will opportunistically forage on insects, including beetles and grasshoppers. During the peak of summer foraging, woodchucks gain 0.4 to 0.5 ounces every day.
As winter arrives, groundhogs enter hibernation, sleeping through the winter to conserve their energy when food is scarcest. They are out cold from late autumn to early spring. During their long sleep, their body temperature drops from 99 °F to 36 °F, and their heartbeat reduces from 130 beats per minute to 4 beats per minute. As they hibernate, adult woodchucks stand to lose 0.2 to 0.4 ounces of weight per day. They are practically comatose.
How have we come to look at these rodents as our winter weather pig?
Groundhog Day is always February 2. It marks the midpoint between winter and summer solstice and forty days after Christmas. Recognition of this date is rooted in European pagan and Christian traditions. Before Christianity, ancient Europeans celebrated the halfway point to summer with rituals and celebrations, including bonfires and feasts. Christian traditions recognized this date as Candlemas, when the clergy would pass out candles to their flock, celebrating Mary’s purification forty days after the birth of Jesus. Accordingly, if it was sunny on the day when the candles were passed out, spring was right around the corner. But if it was cloudy, then more winter could be expected. Sounds familiar?
The Germans introduced an animal into the mix. They thought that winter was sticking around if a hedgehog saw its shadow. German immigrants to Pennsylvania looked to keep this tradition alive. The groundhog was selected as the hedgehog’s replacement since there are no hedgehogs in the new world.
Groundhog Day is coming! Since 1887 all eyes will turn to Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania, awaiting Punxsutawney Phil’s 136th weather prediction. Research has shown that Phil’s weather forecast is correct 37% of the time. Perhaps a better prediction is that if a groundhog lives near your garden, it will eat 100% of the time. Happy Groundhogs Day!
