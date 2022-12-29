Go Wild in the Mayan Riviera!

Molly Ferrill with a whale shark

Feel like taking a trip down to Mexico and swimming in the warm waters of the Mayan Riviera? In this pilot episode of the Women of the Wild documentary series, correspondent and National Geographic Explorer Molly Ferrill follows National Park Director Maricarmen Garcia Rivas, an expert in marine life, through an eventful day in her life protecting the National Reef Park of Puerto Morelos in Mexico, which forms part of the second largest barrier reef system in the world. Puerto Morelos is part of the beautiful Mayan Riviera, a stretch of the Caribbean coastline along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Maricarmen takes the viewer on a journey to show her daily fight to preserve the coral reef and the whale sharks, manta rays, and sea turtles that depend upon it for survival.

Wildlife protection officers defending protected areas are perhaps our world’s most passionate and knowledgeable champions of wildlife, but we don’t often get the chance to learn from them. With wildlife under increasing threat around the world, these wildlife protection officers play a crucial role in safeguarding our world’s biodiversity. It is particularly rare to hear from women working in this historically male-dominated profession; there are, however, many bold and talented women protecting wildlife in the field, such as Maricarmen, and they have riveting stories to tell. In this documentary short, Maricarmen will share her perspective on wildlife conservation, explaining the critical threats to wildlife that she witnesses on the ground – and in the water – as she takes us on a fascinating journey.

