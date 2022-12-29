Go Wild in the Mayan Riviera!

Feel like taking a trip down to Mexico and swimming in the warm waters of the Mayan Riviera? In this pilot episode of the Women of the Wild documentary series, correspondent and National Geographic Explorer Molly Ferrill follows National Park Director Maricarmen Garcia Rivas, an expert in marine life, through an eventful day in her life protecting the National Reef Park of Puerto Morelos in Mexico, which forms part of the second largest barrier reef system in the world. Puerto Morelos is part of the beautiful Mayan Riviera, a stretch of the Caribbean coastline along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Maricarmen takes the viewer on a journey to show her daily fight to preserve the coral reef and the whale sharks, manta rays, and sea turtles that depend upon it for survival.
Wildlife protection officers defending protected areas are perhaps our world’s most passionate and knowledgeable champions of wildlife, but we don’t often get the chance to learn from them. With wildlife under increasing threat around the world, these wildlife protection officers play a crucial role in safeguarding our world’s biodiversity. It is particularly rare to hear from women working in this historically male-dominated profession; there are, however, many bold and talented women protecting wildlife in the field, such as Maricarmen, and they have riveting stories to tell. In this documentary short, Maricarmen will share her perspective on wildlife conservation, explaining the critical threats to wildlife that she witnesses on the ground – and in the water – as she takes us on a fascinating journey.
Go on an underwater dive with Maricarmen and Molly as they explore the barrier reef at night during one of the few nights a year when the coral spawns, sending a cloud of thousands of coral eggs throughout the water. Swim with Maricarmen as she identifies manta rays and whale sharks that have been injured by passing boats and discusses their connection to the reef. Witness sea turtles on a deserted beach in the dead of night as they lay their eggs and return to the sea against the backdrop of city lights in the distance.
Molly feels at home going on adventures in search of wildlife on the ground, in the air, or underwater, and has spent much of her adulthood documenting their lives through storytelling in Southeast Asia and Mexico, but her passion for the creatures of the world was born in New England. Molly grew up in Temple, New Hampshire, where her love of animals and nature found fertile ground. From an array of family pets to the insects that buzzed throughout the garden, to the squirrels, raccoons, porcupines, and deer in the forest, Molly was always intensely interested in their lives and wellbeing.
As a photographer and filmmaker, Molly is dedicated to documenting the changing relationship between people and nature and has focused her work on advocating for both wildlife and wildlife protection officers. “Wildlife is under great threat around the world,” Molly said. “Demand for wildlife products is driving an onslaught of wildlife poaching and trafficking, and our growing human population on the planet is encroaching more and more on the few natural spaces left for wildlife.” She and the film’s co-director Jaye Callahan hope that this film and Maricarmen’s story will excite people about nature and inspire the next generation of both men and women to protect our planet.
Women of the Wild will be shown at the Peterborough Community Theatre, 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Best-selling author and naturalist Sy Montgomery will introduce the film and speak with Molly during a facilitated discussion and Q&A. The evening will also include several outstanding shorts from the Emmy-award-winning local production company, SALT Project. This event is free to the public and is co-sponsored by the Peterborough Community Theatre and the Harris Center for Conservation Education, but registration is required at: https://harriscenter.org/events/film-showing-women-of-the-wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.