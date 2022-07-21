Fur, Feathers, and Scales

From owls to rats, dragons to unicorns, the imaginatively wild world of Harry Potter and friends created by author J.K. Rowling is overflowing with a menagerie of furry, feathered, and scaly creatures. Here’s a mini-primer highlighting some of the most devoted, lovable, and magical animals of the series:
Hedwig is a snowy owl that was gifted to Harry by his friend Rubeus Hagrid on Harry’s eleventh birthday, the first birthday present of his life. Owls are common in the series, used by the characters to deliver messages and mail. Hedwig was Harry’s constant companion until her death during the Battle of the Seven Potters, devastating Harry, who continued to keep snowy owls in her honor.
Scabbers was Ron Weasley’s pet rat, often called useless by Ron for constantly sleeping, but inevitably he was much, much more than a lazy rodent. He was actually a man in Animagus form, a double agent named Peter Pettigrew who lived as Scabbers for 12 years. When his true identity is revealed, he leaves to serve Voldemort.
Following Scabbers return to human form, Ron has a pet scops owl named Pigwidgeon. “Pig” is described as being loud and annoying, but Ron doesn’t seem bothered by those qualities.
Crookshanks is Hermione Granger’s half-cat, half-Kneazle. A Kneazle is a magical beast related to and appearing to be a cat. Because of Crookshanks high intelligence, he knows that Scabbers is untrustworthy and often tries to attack the imposter.
Fang is the large, slobbering dog owned by the character Rubeus Hagrid. In the books, Fang is a boar hound, what we know now as a Great Dane, while in the movies, Fang is played by a Neapolitan Mastiff. He was protective of Hagrid, but also highly affectionate and described by Hagrid as a coward, at one point having to overcome a fear of cats in the series.
Buckbeak was a male hippogriff who lived with Hagrid during Harry Potter’s third year at Hogwarts. Buckbeak was sentenced to die when he attacked Draco Malfoy, but was saved by Harry, Hermione, and her Time-Turner, then being given to Sirius Black. When Sirius died, he willed the affectionate and loyal Buckbeak back to Harry, who allowed the hippogriff to live once again with Hagrid.
Nagini is a snake owned by the series villain, Lord Voldemort. Nagini was actually a female Maledictus cursed to be a snake. Voldemort uses Nagini’s venom in a potion to regain his strength and eventually be reborn. Nagini is killed by Neville Longbottom in order to defeat Voldemort in the Second Wizarding War.
Norbert was a female Norwegian Ridgeback Dragon that was hatched from an egg by Hagrid at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hagrid adored Norbert, feeding him brandy mixed with chicken blood every half-hour, but eventually the dragon grew too violent to stay. Hagrid released the dragon to Charles Weasley and it was later discovered to be female, renamed Norberta.
Unicorns were magical creatures that inhabited the forests of Europe, including the Forbidden Forest by Hogwarts. The unicorns had powerful tail hairs that could be used as the core of a wand and were designated by wandmaker Garrick Ollivander as one of the “Supreme Cores.” Pure and sacred, drinking unicorn blood could save one’s life but was a heinous crime.
Thestrals were a breed of winged horse. Thestrals possessed a skeletal body, reptilian face, and leathery wings like a bat. A rare sighting, they were viewed as dangerous by the British Ministry of Magic. Because they were visible only to those who had witnessed death at least once, they were known as bad omens by most wizards. Hagrid trained the Thestral herd at Hogwarts, which was used to pull the carriages of elder students, appearing to move on their own by those who could not see the beings.
