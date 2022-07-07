Salamanders aside, frogs and toads are the stars of the amphibian world in the Granite State. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, there are eight species of frogs and two types of toads, and unlike other kinds of amphibians they are very vocal. The local saying is: “it ain’t spring, until the peepers sing,” but don’t discount the rest of them when it comes to making noise, usually at night.
The basso of the bunch is the American Bullfrog, which gets its name from its bull-like call, usually heard after dark. This is the state’s largest frog, measuring anywhere from 3.5 to 6 inches in length and weighing in at as much as 1.5 pounds. They’re found in wetlands, lakes and ponds.
The smallest frog is that Spring Peeper, only an inch to an inch and half long. They are tan or brown and usually have a darker cross or X on their back. The name peeper comes from their call, which sounds a lot like a baby chick. Stop by any wetland in the spring and the peeper chorus will impress. They live in woods except during the spring breeding season.
Only slightly larger is the Gray Tree Frog, 1.5 to 2 inches. They are mottled gray, green and brown and have a whitish spot beneath each eye. Like a Chameleon, this frog can slowly change color to match its surroundings. A woodland species, they have sticky toe pads for climbing and keep to the treetops until mating time. They produce a high trilling sound that lasts about a second.
Larger still is the Wood Frog, measuring 1.5 to 3.25 inches long. It wears various shades of brown, gray, red and green and sports a black mask across the eyes. These are the ones responsible for all that quacking sound in vernal pools in the spring. They live in moist woodlands and are unique in that they simply freeze during the winter. Their breathing and heartbeat stop and their bodies produce a type of anti-freeze that prevents cells from bursting.
The Pickerel Frog is 2 to 4 inches long and dark green with two rows of dark spots running down the back. A wetland species, they have a low snore-like call. This aquatic species produce a toxic skin irritant when attacked. While this can be fatal to some predators, it simply produces skin irritation in humans. Most predators know to leave them alone.
Green Frogs are 2 to 4.5 inches and green or brown with darker mottling or spots on the back. Ridges run down the sides of the back. They’re found in permanent bodies of water and sound like a loose banjo string being plucked.
Two less common species are the Mink Frog and Northern Leopard Frog. They were listed as “species in greatest need of conservation” in the latest New Hampshire Fish and Game Wildlife Action Plan.
The Mink Frog is 2 to 3 inches and green with dark green or brown botches. It produces a mink or rotted onion smell when handled. Found in water near lily pads, this frog sounds like pieces of wood being tapped together.
Northern Leopard Frogs are 2 to 4.5 inches and green, brown or yellow-green with dark spots and light-colored raised ridges down the length of the back. A wetlands species, this frog has a call that sounds like a deep, guttural snore and clucking.
The Fish and Game Department maintains a database of reptile and amphibian reports through its Reptile and Amphibian Reporting Program. The department’s non-game and endangered wildlife program uses volunteers to fill in gaps in species distribution maps with a special focus on rare species of special concern.
One of those species of concern is one of the two types of toads that call the Granite state home. While the American Toad is common, Fowlers Toads are rare and only found in the southern portion of the state.
The American Toad produces a musical trill that lasts from five to thirty seconds. A Fowlers Toad has a buzzy, sheep-like call. Both have warts that produce skin secretions that can make a predator ill. They can also inflate their bodies, making it hard for a snake to swallow them. They don’t convey warts to people, but when handled they release fluid.
Fish and Game has rules for taking of reptiles and amphibians that include legal species, daily bag limits and possession limits and defines how they can be captured. That section of the regulations contains the following note: Although limited possession of these species is currently legal in New Hampshire, the NH Fish and Game Department encourages people to leave these wildlife species wild. Populations of some species, especially turtles, can be adversely affected by the removal of a small number of individuals.
