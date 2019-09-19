Collen Meyer, owner of Advanced Saddle Fit in Marlborough, sees a horse saddle as a basic piece of equipment performing a complex function. It is probably one, if not the only, apparatus that is shared by two different creatures at the same time to accomplish the same task.
Add to that the physics of both human and horse in motion, and Meyer’s job of connecting the right horse and rider to the best saddle gets that much more complicated. But for Meyer, each horse is a puzzle to be solved and satisfaction comes when both animal and owner are able to enjoy their ride and perform at ever higher levels.
“Horses did not evolve to be weight bearing, so we are expecting them to do what nature never intended to happen,” Meyer said about a horse’s physical structure. “Plus, companies that manufacture saddles build what people will buy rather than what horses want. There can be lots of issues with a horse that is badly behaved but really the problem is bad saddle fit.”
For a horse, Meyer believes the saddle should fit in such a way that it is a net neutral, and they can do what they are being asked to without discomfort and having to shift their body. With an incorrect saddle, horses start to overcompensate for the added weight of their rider and eventually it can lead to back and other issues as the horses tax and strain additional parts of their bodies.
“When I say a saddle should be neutral, what I mean is that you should think of a pair of shoes and how if you can go all day without thinking about them, then that is a great fit,” Meyer said. “If I can get a horse so he can go to work every day and focus on what he is asked to do, then that is a good fit.”
Because their horses can’t communicate to them the type of saddle they like, often riders invest in the type of saddle that is most comfortable for them. However, when a saddle that is a match for both horse and rider is found, the horse is more comfortable and therefore better able to provide a safer, more fun and more comfortable experience for the rider.
“Sometimes I will have someone come up to me and say, ‘It has gone so well and exceeded my expectations. It is just so great when I get on my horse every day and know that it is right and we are having so much fun,’ “ Meyer related. “Then I think why wouldn’t everyone want their horse’s life to be better? And it makes me want to do a good job for them. When they then say, ‘I have my horse and my life back,’ it is fantastically gratifying.”
When assessing a horse, Meyer said she first tries to figure out what the horse’s experience is like when he is weight bearing. To do so, she watches his ribcage as she said that there is incredible variation in the size and shape of the ribcage.
She also looks at the horse’s back and “reads it like a map.” The wildcard in this process is as the horse begins to move with the rider, his back begins to change shape from the motion and his muscles filling with blood.
“I usually think, ‘How do I make this OK for you? How can you use your limbs and back in a biomechanically safe way?’ “ Meyer asks herself on behalf of the animal she is working with. “I like to have a minimum of two to three choices of saddles and then I look at the horse’s face and see if he is stretching his back and neck.
“Or is he taking short steps and throwing his tail up? I reach for intuition and compassion, and trial and error works well here. What I try to do is narrow the universe and then test the theory.”
The theory must prove sound as Meyer’s clients see dramatic changes in their riding experiences. She even had one horse put on 100 pounds of muscle due to the increased blood flow, while simultaneously increasing work output to unexpected levels.
For other horses, the physical change isn’t as dramatic, but the emotional adjustment can be just as substantial, including riders in tears just happy to be able to mount their horse again for a pleasure ride together every day.
“The majority of my clients are competitors in all parts of the country, and I have fit saddles for horses on Olympic teams for several different countries, but I firmly believe that every single horse is equally worthy of having a comfortable saddle. It never gets old for me … and I never stop learning.”
