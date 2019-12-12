At the Monadnock Humane Society (MHS), fostering animals under their direct care is just one part of the mission. Knowing that animals cannot be cared for without human engagement, in many ways MHS works on personal outreach to pet owners, as well as being animal-centered.
Under that philosophy, this winter, on Thursday, Dec. 19, and again on Thursday, Jan. 23, MHS will host a “Feline Frenzy” events, affordable clinics to assist low- and fixed-income cat owners with having their cat spayed or neutered, plus providing basic preventative care, too.
“The biggest misconception about the Monadnock Humane Society is that we just do animals, but really we see ourselves as a human services organization,” said Emily Kerylow, MHS director of operations. “You can’t reach animals without human involvement. Our goal is two-fold: to first take care of the animals in our building and second, for those animals not in our building, how can we help them?”
Feline Frenzy is one such way that MHS can reach out to the community and assist. There are 35 spots available at each clinic and every cat will start off with a full physical exam so that owners are aware of any issues, even if they cannot be treated right away on-site.
Kitties will next undergo their spay or neuter surgery and then receive a microchip. Cats who have not yet had their distemper or rabies shot will be vaccinated and those who need a flea or deworming treatment will also be able to have that done. Finally, each cat will go home with a new collar with their microchip and rabies tags.
“We already offer low-cost spay/neuter clinics, but we still encounter those who want animals in their life who can’t afford to attend. We are reaching out to those on fixed incomes, such as seniors, who say they can feed their animals, but can’t cover this one piece.
“Some we know will choose to feed their cats before they feed themselves, so we are helping our clients take a little bit off their plate, especially around the holidays when money might be even tighter,” Kerylow said.
MHS is able to host both the December and January events due to the generous funding put forth by local partners. As a nonprofit, according to Kerylow, the Monadnock Humane Society operates under a tight budget and the reality is events like Feline Frenzy require money to cover staff time, veterinarian services, vaccines and more. In December, Feline Frenzy is being fully covered by Subaru of Keene while in January, C&S Wholesale Grocers is stepping forward to make this service available to the community.
For Kerylow, Feline Frenzy offers another opportunity to reach animals in the region who can benefit from one of many MHS programs that are designed to keep pets in their home where they are happiest. Beyond Feline Frenzy, MHS programs include additional low-cost spay/neuter clinics throughout the year; a food pantry stocked with pet food; temporary housing for animals whose owners are going through transition such as leaving a domestic violence situation, receiving treatment for addiction, or homelessness; and an online lost and found for missing pets — all designed to enable pet owners to better care for and keep their beloved pets.
“The biggest things I hear is people don’t know that Monadnock Humane Society does all these things beyond adoption,” Kerylow said. “Events like Feline Frenzy give us an opening to another piece of the community. We are always looking at how we can reach another group of pets in the area. How can we get out into the community or open doors? This allows us to do that in another way.
“When clients leave here, either on the 19th of this month, or the 23rd of January, I hope that beyond the spay and neuter procedure, we started the vaccine protocol and they will reach out to their local veterinarian to continue preventative care,” Kerlow added. “We also can help owners realize if there is another issue going on, for example an ear infection, that there are other solutions to that as well.”
Feline Frenzy is open to those receiving state or federal financial assistance and will cost just $10 per cat. For others, MHS offers low-cost spay/neuter clinics throughout the year, in addition to many other programs designed to assist pets and their owners. Call 352-9011 or visit monadnockhumanesociety.org or facebook.com/MonadnockHumane for more information about the upcoming Feline Frenzy or any of the other MHS programs.