Every autumn, some 11,000 migratory raptors pass over the summit of Pack Monadnock Mountain in Peterborough as part of a migratory journey to wintering grounds further south. As the season advances into winter, these nomadic predators must move from a place of food scarcity to one of abundance. For each of the 15 or so species observed during migration, there is a different strategy, and a different habitat niche, allowing each to specialize. From the fish-eating, wetland-loving Osprey and Bald Eagle, to the deep forest dwelling Northern Goshawk and Sharp-shinned Hawk, to the open-county inhabiting American Kestrel and Northern Harrier, raptors are full of variety and diverse natural history strategies. Likewise, in the sky during the heralded fall migration season, they are distinguished by their differences – in plumage, coloration, shape, size, and behavior. And each raptor is tallied and recorded by hawk watch staff and volunteers from the Harris Center for Conservation Education, based in Hancock.
For 18 consecutive years, groups such as the Harris Center have observed and tallied the fall raptor migration at a north-facing granite outcrop near the summit of Pack Monadnock at what is known as the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory. Each raptor matters in this count as annual tallies from the Observatory help inform global raptor population estimates. This team of biologists and educators is squarely focused on the raptors and their identifications and the science this work supports. Still, equal attention is paid to the visiting public, including dozens of school groups of all levels interacting with the science and spectacle of migration. Some 6,500 spectators visited the Observatory in 2021 alone.
So why do raptors fascinate many of us? Perhaps because they are fierce predators, or perhaps because they’re stealthy and speedy. Ask any class of elementary school-aged students their favorite bird and see how many votes are cast for Peregrine Falcon, the ‘fastest animal on Earth’. Or maybe it’s how accessible raptors are compared to other birds. Despite their often-cryptic nesting habits, hawks and vultures are readily seen along roadways most of the year, and hawks even make frequent appearances at backyard bird feeding stations. And, during migration, raptors sail the skies south, sometimes in stellar sums! Most notably, the Broad-winged Hawk, a common summer resident of the region, makes a mass exodus as its entire North American population vacates to central and South America, where it winters in rainforest and cloud forest habitats. In the Northeast, this species fills the skies during mid-September as hundreds or even thousands travel together on peak days. The Harris Center has partnered with Hawk Mountain Sanctuary to affix cellular and satellite transmitters to several Broad-winged Hawks that nested in the region over the past two summers. Thanks to this research, biologists now have a better understanding of this species’ migration pathways, stopover sites, and wintering habitats. On November 15, the Harris Center will welcome Dr. Rebecca McCabe, a research biologist from Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, for an exciting virtual presentation on this project. More information can be found here: https://harriscenter.org/events/tracking-broad-winged-hawks-from-new-hampshire-to-the-tropics
But it’s now late autumn at the Observatory, and we are in the final stretch of counting. The days have shortened, and the migration window is closing rapidly. However, certain weather will bring exciting days that avid hawk watchers describe as ones that possess ‘quality over quantity’. The bright foliage has faded and fallen away, but once in a while, we will strike gold – as in Golden Eagles. These infrequent large visitors from a small breeding population in eastern Canada delight the hardiest of hawk watchers who brave chilly cold fronts and gusty west winds. There are other treats, too, such as Northern Goshawks, Northern Harriers, Rough-legged Hawks, and a sizeable count of the well-known Red-tailed Hawk, one of the season’s latest migrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.