Every autumn, some 11,000 migratory raptors pass over the summit of Pack Monadnock Mountain in Peterborough as part of a migratory journey to wintering grounds further south. As the season advances into winter, these nomadic predators must move from a place of food scarcity to one of abundance. For each of the 15 or so species observed during migration, there is a different strategy, and a different habitat niche, allowing each to specialize. From the fish-eating, wetland-loving Osprey and Bald Eagle, to the deep forest dwelling Northern Goshawk and Sharp-shinned Hawk, to the open-county inhabiting American Kestrel and Northern Harrier, raptors are full of variety and diverse natural history strategies. Likewise, in the sky during the heralded fall migration season, they are distinguished by their differences – in plumage, coloration, shape, size, and behavior. And each raptor is tallied and recorded by hawk watch staff and volunteers from the Harris Center for Conservation Education, based in Hancock.

For 18 consecutive years, groups such as the Harris Center have observed and tallied the fall raptor migration at a north-facing granite outcrop near the summit of Pack Monadnock at what is known as the Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory. Each raptor matters in this count as annual tallies from the Observatory help inform global raptor population estimates. This team of biologists and educators is squarely focused on the raptors and their identifications and the science this work supports. Still, equal attention is paid to the visiting public, including dozens of school groups of all levels interacting with the science and spectacle of migration. Some 6,500 spectators visited the Observatory in 2021 alone.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.