For most of us, embarking on a new career is an exciting time — an opportunity to explore new vistas, to meet new colleagues and expand horizons. For longtime friends Bill and Will, it was also quite literally the difference between life and death.
Bill and Will are cart horses, who were recently displaced when their home, the Hermitage Club in Deerfield Valley, Vt., closed in 2018, all of its assets being put up for auction. The club’s owner, Jim Barnes, declared bankruptcy owing to back taxes, pending foreclosure and various other legal problems.
The horses found temporary lodgings at Gerda’s Equine Rescue, a sanctuary in West Townshend, Vt., where the work began to find them a permanent home.
Gerda’s Equine Rescue is a Vermont-based nonprofit committed to rescuing horses from the fate of being slaughterhouse-bound. Since its founding in 2005, the facility has been able to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome more than 1,000 horses.
“The club catered to the very wealthy,” said Gerda Silver, founder and director of the organization. “It was a second home for these people. As it turned out, the owner was charged for embezzlement. In all of the uproar, the horses were pretty much forgotten. They had been kept on the property to give sleigh rides and hayrides, as well as working weddings.”
Things were looking bleak for these equine friends, when a benefactor from Manhattan stepped up and decided to save them.
“He was so worried about what was going to happen to them,” Silver said. “Chances are, they would have gone to a dealer. First, he tried to advertise for a home, but that didn’t work. As it turned out, he knew one of our board members, and she suggested he send them here.
“It didn’t stop there. He donated a beautiful carriage, the hayride board and sleigh. He really went all out for these guys,” she said.
Silver said that, had things worked out differently, the horses could have met a much different end.
“Most of our horses come from kill pens, either in Florida or Mexico, where they get shipped to Japan or Paris, or other places where they eat horse meat,” she said. “No horse is safe from this.”
Silver said that the equine rescue takes in the horses, retrains them for new homes and attempts to relocate them. If they don’t work out, the horses are simply sent back to the facility where they try again. For Bill and Will, however, it was still something of an uphill battle.
“Unfortunately, nobody around here was really interested in them, thinking that they were just pulley horses,” she said. “However, the word got out through various Massachusetts police departments that they were available. Two departments expressed an interest, but the first to show up were representatives of the Plymouth, Mass., Police Department. They showed up with their own truck, rode them around the ring, and immediately fell in love with them. They then put them in the trailer, drove off, and that was that.”
For Bill and Will, this was the start of a whole new life. After training, they became full-fledged members of the Plymouth Police Department, complete with their own badges. Of course, they excited a considerable amount of attention, and the boys reveled in all of it.
“Really, they’re just like movie stars now,” Silver said. “They go the beach, meet up with kids and do wonderful public relation events.”
Silver said the department was so grateful for the animal rescue’s effort that they decided to hold a fundraiser to show their appreciation.
“Bill and Will are officers in the department now,” she said. “They have their own badges and riders. The event was to celebrate their graduation and becoming full police officers. They’re so loved and sought after.
“They appeared there, to great acclaim, most of the audience being former Heritage members who were hoping our organization could carry on its really important work.”
Gerda’s Equine Rescue can be reached at 802-874-7213 or gerdasequinerescue@gmail.com. Visit online at gerdasequinerescue.org.