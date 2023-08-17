Contributing For the Hounds

If you are a longtime subscriber to the Sentinel or a lover of greyhounds, then you’ve no doubt heard about our pals over at Fast Friends in Swanzey, NH. They have been featured a number of times over the years, including their involvement in helping rescue countless greyhounds from Florida, amidst the ’21 closure of dog racetracks throughout the state.
Since then, Fast Friends Greyhound Rescue has worked day in and day out to provide a second chance to those pooches and many more. With retired racing greyhounds and sighthounds from around the world coming through their doors, they have become more than just a rescue - they have become a safe haven for these gentle and graceful dogs. “We believe that every dog deserves a warm bed, good food, and a loving home,” as it says on their website.
Now, Shannon and the staff have done it again by playing host to several yard sales throughout the Spring and Summer months. While we are a few behind, with the initial yard sale in April, the next available event will be held on August 26th, and again on September 23rd.
An inspired and enjoyable method, these yard sales allow funds to be raised for the greyhounds while creating more inter-community connections. Not only do they offer a platform for those around the area to make a positive impact, they allow folks who were otherwise unable to contribute to the care of these amazing dogs in need. And maybe a chance for the perfect family to find the missing piece to their puzzle.
With that said, what does the sale entail?
Simply put it could be a treasure trove of bargains for the savvy hunter, or something unique for the community member who just wants to donate. Past sales have seen a myriad of options - from jewelry, tools, and linens to all sorts of collectibles, books, records, and gadgets. The yard sale fun doesn’t stop there. On their event page, at helpinggreyhounds.org, they mention a famous bake sale, with delectable treats to itch that sweet tooth craving.
It is important to note that they are unable to pick up donations or accept clothing, electronics, or holiday decorations.
But it’s not just about the fanciful finds or lip-smacking treats.
Every dollar produced from these yard sales is funneled directly into the well-being of the 40 hounds currently in their care. What does that mean? The funds will be used to cover many of the essential costs behind taking care of rescue animals - such as medical care, nutrient-rich meals, comfortable shelter, and enrichment activities.
All things that will contribute to the overall happiness and health of the pups as they await their forever homes.
Has all this talk about helping our four-legged friends inspired you to contribute to the cause? Great, because there are multiple ways to be involved. If you are donating, Fast Friends request that all donations are dropped off during the week leading to each sale (with large items dropped off the day before). If you find that you’re unable to make the yard sale but still would like to contribute, Fast Friends suggests donating on their website. And as always, volunteering or spreading the word can help you become a vital part of their journey towards a better life.
So, mark your calendars for August 26, 2023, and head over to 14 West Swanzey Road for a day of fun community, and making a difference.
