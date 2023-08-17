Contributing For the Hounds

If you are a longtime subscriber to the Sentinel or a lover of greyhounds, then you’ve no doubt heard about our pals over at Fast Friends in Swanzey, NH. They have been featured a number of times over the years, including their involvement in helping rescue countless greyhounds from Florida, amidst the ’21 closure of dog racetracks throughout the state.

Since then, Fast Friends Greyhound Rescue has worked day in and day out to provide a second chance to those pooches and many more. With retired racing greyhounds and sighthounds from around the world coming through their doors, they have become more than just a rescue - they have become a safe haven for these gentle and graceful dogs. “We believe that every dog deserves a warm bed, good food, and a loving home,” as it says on their website.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.