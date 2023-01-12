Dating back to 1900, National Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is the nation’s first and longest-running community science project. Each year, teams of birders fan out across 15-mile diameter count circles across the Western Hemisphere (in 2022, there were over 2,600 different count circles and 82,000 participants!) to census birds. The CBC demonstrates how, through a coordinated effort, data collected by volunteers can become a powerful tool in measuring bird populations across continents. The Monadnock Region has two CBC circles: Peterborough-Hancock, initiated 49 years ago by the Harris Center for Conservation Education, and Keene, among the original 25 counts.

A brief CBC protocol follows: teams divide up the circle and spend a fun day birding a given area while keeping track of all birds seen or heard. A compilation at the end of the day provides an annual snapshot of winter bird distribution. Add these efforts to those conducted elsewhere across the hemisphere, and you get a complete picture of where birds are distributed and how they are faring. Birds are largely not faring so well, and numerous surveys, scientific studies, and reports have documented precipitous declines across many families. Recent reports have indicated a loss of 3 billion birds in the past 50 years, and CBC data show that birds have dropped by half – an alarming amount – on North American CBCs since the Keene CBC was restarted in 1983.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.