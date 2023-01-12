Dating back to 1900, National Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is the nation’s first and longest-running community science project. Each year, teams of birders fan out across 15-mile diameter count circles across the Western Hemisphere (in 2022, there were over 2,600 different count circles and 82,000 participants!) to census birds. The CBC demonstrates how, through a coordinated effort, data collected by volunteers can become a powerful tool in measuring bird populations across continents. The Monadnock Region has two CBC circles: Peterborough-Hancock, initiated 49 years ago by the Harris Center for Conservation Education, and Keene, among the original 25 counts.
A brief CBC protocol follows: teams divide up the circle and spend a fun day birding a given area while keeping track of all birds seen or heard. A compilation at the end of the day provides an annual snapshot of winter bird distribution. Add these efforts to those conducted elsewhere across the hemisphere, and you get a complete picture of where birds are distributed and how they are faring. Birds are largely not faring so well, and numerous surveys, scientific studies, and reports have documented precipitous declines across many families. Recent reports have indicated a loss of 3 billion birds in the past 50 years, and CBC data show that birds have dropped by half – an alarming amount – on North American CBCs since the Keene CBC was restarted in 1983.
Human development and its large footprint, including climate change, windows, and outdoor cats, are chief among the causes, experts say, but declines aren’t occurring equally across all bird families or regions. Aside from gulls – which no longer occur in large numbers locally due to the closure of the Keene Landfill decades ago – and a handful of other species, the Keene CBC has actually seen an increase in winter birds. Thanks to local conservation efforts made by many land trusts like the Monadnock Conservancy and the Harris Center, habitat and food are still readily available to our region’s birds, and natural processes can still occur. The Northeast is also experiencing warmer winters, meaning more birds can survive in our climate, and the prevalence of bird feeders and even invasive shrubs (cover and food) has helped. So, the human impact piece is a mixed bag, but actions in our own backyards are critically important to bird populations.
The 123rd CBC took place in Keene on December 18th and consisted of thirty birders in 14 teams. They tallied 61 species and 7,272 individual birds (both above-average numbers) in the circle, which covers all of Keene and parts of several surrounding towns. There were several notable trends this year. One was the high numbers of waterfowl and raptors; open water and mild weather led to members of these families staying further north than in some years. Spofford Lake, still completely open, hosted several common and even rare waterfowl species – including a Red-necked Grebe, a bird that ‘should be’ on the open ocean right now. Bald Eagle numbers (17) continue to soar, and they were detectable on count day, tending to shoreline nests and scavenging carcasses at farms. Wild Turkey numbers, too, were high. A remarkable 478 – a new record – was tallied in Peterborough-Hancock, and 241 in Keene. The turkey increase is likely a result of consecutive ‘mast years’ in which an abundance of wild food, including acorns and beechnuts, could be found, increasing turkey survival rates in winter. This winter, though, turkeys are struggling due to a lack of mast, and flocks are being drawn to bird feeders.
For the same reason, Blue Jays were notably scarce (142 in Keene and only 31 in Peterborough-Hancock) as many have migrated to places where food is more plentiful. Songbird numbers were low overall, and only the familiar Black-capped Chickadee (our region’s most tallied species with 1,138 in Keene) remained strong. Fewer Northern Cardinals, White-breasted and Red-breasted Nuthatches, and Purple Finches than usual were counted at feeders, and many birders reported that forested areas were nearly devoid of songbirds. One songbird exception was an uptick in numbers of a now-rare winter finch, the handsome black-and-yellow Evening Grosbeak. Sixty-four were tallied in Keene, mainly around bird feeders, still a fraction of their glory days decades ago.
As usual, there were a few rarities – those surprise ‘diamonds in the rough’ which seem to bring a disproportionate amount of joy to many avid birders. This year’s biggest surprise was a single Eastern Screech-Owl in Keene, a shy bird at the current northern extent of its range. Runners-up included American Pipit, Turkey Vulture, and Northern Harrier (2). Several species, such as Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (2), Hermit Thrush (2), Winter Wren (4), and Red-shouldered Hawk (2), are pushing their winter ranges further north as the climate becomes more favorable, and all made appearances either overwintering or migrating later than usual. Increasing tallies of Carolina Wren (38), Eastern Bluebird (169), and Northern Mockingbird (23) – all of which set record high counts in 2022 – probably indicate expanding Northeast populations. Perhaps the region’s largely-conserved forests and fields, as well as our own backyards, will have an increasingly important role to play to birds in a changing climate.
Phil Brown is Bird Conservation Director at the Harris Center for Conservation Education and is compiler of the Keene Christmas Bird Count. He has been participating in CBCs for 30 years and has now conducted over 100 counts.
