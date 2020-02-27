According to the Audubon Society, there are 2,059 different bird species in North America. Our New Hampshire towns are home to hundreds of them, many of which live in the Keene area.
Most of us have already met some of those inhabitants – robins in the spring, hummingbirds, downy woodpeckers, crows, starlings, barn swallows and even turkeys. And what about sparrows? It turns out they are one of the most widespread and abundant songbirds in the world. In fact, there are quite a few sparrow species that thrive and build their nests in our local towns.
House sparrows, in particular, have adapted to humans and city life. Their survival strategy includes nesting anywhere they can. They can comfortably raise a family in a borrowed bird house, the eaves under a roof, on top of signs, behind climbing vines, in holes in buildings, and even on the top of streetlights.
All of this adaptive diversity of nest building sites has contributed to their survival, but it has also made baby sparrows more vulnerable to catastrophe. Imagine slipping from the security of a warm, cozy nest to the pavement below. Ouch! Is it even survivable to take a 30-foot dive off of a roof or lamppost? The odds are against the little chirpers. If they survive the fall, they can still be eaten by predators, stepped on by accident, or simply perish from a lack of food or from exposure. But sometimes, they hit the bird lottery and get rescued by a soft-hearted human. This is precisely what happened to a little house sparrow that fell to the ground from a nest that was tucked into the Gilsum Post Office building.
He survived the fall and would probably have died, had it not been for his rescuer, Cherie Rowe. After realizing she couldn’t return him to his lofty nest, she took him to her home in Winchester.
Rowe is no stranger to rescuing creatures of all sorts, including a robin named Arwen that she was eventually able to release back into the wild. This tiny sparrow, Charlie, was destined to become Rowe’s newest challenge. It turns out the sparrow was born with a club foot, making a normal life impossible. So, what’s a rescuer to do with a bird that can never be released?
Rowe’s answer was to adopt him and make him a family member.
“I love all living creatures,” Rowe said. “They count on us when they are injured, so how could I refuse to help?”
Now, not only has Charlie grown into a handsome adult, Rowe said he has also returned the favor by adopting her as his human.
Indeed, Charlie has his own room in the basement with all the comforts any bird, or human, could want. He has the company of two finches and is free to fly and explore. He has made friends with Rowe’s cat, Lucky, but maintains a healthy distance from Addy, the dog (also known affectionately as “Crabigail”).
Charlie often pushes the cat’s jingle bell toy across the floor to amuse himself, according to Rowe, or perhaps he is just practicing for a game of “sparrow soccer.”
Rowe often takes her feathered companion with her for rides in the car. With the windows tightly closed, Charlie is able fly around, and often perches on the steering wheel. Cherie used to take the sparrow to visit her mother in a Vermont nursing home, where the bird was a welcomed visitor and would happily sit on her mother’s shoulder.
Charlie has already proven that a sparrow can be more than just a wild songbird, he can also be a devoted and fun companion.