Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Snow may mix in. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.