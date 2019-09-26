The axolotl (pronounced ACK-suh-LAH-tuhl) is a type of salamander that has an interesting and unique trait that distinguishes it from its amphibian relatives: The axolotl retains its larval features throughout its adult life.
The axolotl’s condition is known as neoteny. It means that it keeps its dorsal fin that most amphibians have as a tadpole. The fin runs almost the entire length of the axolotl’s body, and it has feathery gills on the outside of its body that come out of the back of its wide head — like a fish but with arms and legs.
The large, slimy swimmers were named after Xolotl, the Aztec god of fire and lightning. The ancient Mexican tribe was reportedly the first people to have discovered the strange creatures in the 13th century, believing it was Xolotl in a changed form hoping to escape sacrifice.
The axolotl is also known as the Mexican walking fish because it is found exclusively in Mexico City. To be specific, they are found in a lake series known as the Xochimilco (SO-chee-MILL-koh). These unique creatures live permanently in water, which is the opposite of their other salamander cousins.
There have been extremely limited cases where these creatures will mature and emerge from their watery homes, but they primarily are content to live at the bottom of the lakes and canals of Xochimilco.
Axolotls are closely related to tiger salamanders which are usually larger in size. The axolotl can reach up to a foot in length in some cases, but often averages a size about half that.
They can be black, a spotted brown and even albino or white. The albino or white varieties are often common in captive specimens.
These slimy salamanders can survive for up to 15 years (wow!) and live on a diet of mollusks, worms, insects, crustaceans and even small fish. In the lake complex of Xochimilco, the axolotl is the top predator, but now is facing a new problem leading to a decline in population numbers.
Larger fish are being introduced into the lake which adds another danger closer to home, as often predatory birds such as herons were the main threat before. Larger fish can swim to the bottom of the lake where axolotls like to linger, leading to a heightened danger and a shift in the food chain. The demands of Mexico City have also contributed to the decline as draining and contamination of Xochimilco have taken place more recently.
The axolotls are also popular in aquarium trade and one New Hampshire resident has taken to rescuing the slippery amphibians on Craigslist. This salamander Samaritan is listed simply as an “axolotl rescuer” and is offering to rehome or take care of them free of charge.
Roasted axolotl is considered a high-class meal in Mexico. This hunting is also adding to the depleted numbers that these salamanders are seeing.
The threat of an invasive species and increased human interest compounded on to its already natural predators has led to the rare salamander’s addition to the critically endangered species list. Pollution is another factor that has led to the decline of these ancient critters.
Other interesting facts about the axolotl include their mating habits and reproductive body growth. Two salamanders will literally “dance” as their natural mating ritual. “After the male and female nudge and stroke one another, the two will step in a circle in sort of a waltz,” according to a study at the University of Michigan.
The axolotl also has the ability to regrow any of its body parts. This trait is shared with other aquatic creatures like starfish and octopus.
If you wish to purchase an axolotl or learn more, One Stop Country Pet Supply
in Keene carries these exotic salamanders and can be reached at 352-9200