At Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, Feral Cats Get Their Own Kind of Happy Ending

You know this story: Someone spots a thin, skittish-but-sweet stray cat wandering around their backyard. They call a local shelter, which traps the cat and, after a series of vet sign offs, puts the animal up for adoption. A family – maybe a young couple looking to ease into caregiving before having kids, maybe an older woman who just put down her beloved 18-year-old Fluffy – is moved by the cat’s sad story and takes him home. The shelter posts photos of the cat lounging in the sunlight on top of a fleece-lined bed along with a gushing caption about how they’ve found their forever home.
This is undoubtedly a happy ending, but it can’t be the reality for every feline. For truly feral cats, no amount of treat-giving will turn them into loving household pets. These cats are the reason Heidi Bourgeois co-founded Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption 21 years ago. Since 2002, Bourgeois says they’ve helped thousands of cats, but confusion about the feral cats – who are separated from the adoptable animals and usually spend the rest of their life at Monadnock Kitty – remain.
“Everybody says, ‘Why don’t you just adopt them out as barn cats? Why are you holding them hostage?’” Bourgeois says. There is a common misconception that these cats need to be outside to live their fullest lives, but Bourgeois (and many other animal activists) strongly disagree. “They were in harm’s way,” Bourgeois says, noting that the organization will do trap, spay/neuter, and return as long as there is a human who has committed to caring for the feral cats that are returned to their property. The ones that stay at the shelter permanently, “were in harm’s way,” Bourgeois explains. “They were considered a nuisance. People were not feeding them; they were throwing stuff at ‘em.”
Monadnock Kitty will occasionally adopt these feral cats out as barn cats again as long as the person looking to adopt has a secure location where the cats will be safe. In the past, “when we tried to do [a barn cat program] we found that people don’t keep them caged long enough in the barn to actually acclimate,” Bourgeois explains. “They’re supposed to be in the cage for at least two months but [the adopter] would let ‘em out after two weeks and they’d just run off and become wildlife food. Then [the person] would be coming back every two weeks going, ‘We need more barn cats. Ours ran off.’”
When asked what someone could do to convince Monadnock Kitty to make a barn cat exception, Bourgeois is deliberately coy. “They have to tell me what they need to do,” she says with a mischievous grin. “I’m not telling them!”
The feral cats who stay at Monadnock Kitty do seem to enjoy a life of relative luxury. Currently, Bourgeois estimates there are about 90 cats in the shelter and most aren’t available for adoption. Instead, they’ll stay in one of the various spacious rooms filled with beds, cat trees, toys, and plenty of food and water. They have limited interactions with humans, just the way they like it. And soon, Bourgeois hopes to give them back a little taste of the outdoors by adding closed-in patios – or, as she calls them, catios – to the back of the building.
When the Sentinel spoke to Bourgeois in 2017, she was trying to raise $500,000 to move the shelter to a new location. Since then, the organization has signed a 15-year lease at the original spot in Jaffrey and is instead seeking donations to help make improvements, like the catios. For that particular project, Bourgeois says they have volunteers who are willing to put in the glass or screen windows (she’s still weighing the pros and cons of each option) but they’re trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of materials and hiring contractors for more complicated construction tasks like installing exterior doors. (You can donate directly to the catios project or to the organization in general at kittyrescuenh.org/donate.) Monadnock Kitty also has a $10 a month Fund-a-Feral option, which covers the cats’ care, but Bourgeois says happily that all the feral cats are currently funded.
On top of the catio project, it’s officially kitten season, so Monadnock Kitty is also seeking volunteers to help with the influx of young cats that come into the shelter during the spring. Bourgeois says they’re looking for people who can help clean the rooms and hang out with the cats who enjoy human company as well as anyone who can take in mother cats who are pregnant or have just given birth. For those fosters, Bourgeois says they’re primarily seeking people who have a spare, uncluttered room that they can give over to the feline family. Otherwise, it can be stressful for the mom who’s “running around the house trying to have babies,” Bourgeois says. “We like them to have a separate place.”
Between the trap and release and feral cat care programs, Monadnock Kitty’s efforts seem to be paying off. Bourgeois notes that they’re getting fewer and fewer pregnant cats a year, which likely means there are fewer unfixed ferals in the area. While the story for these felines is far from over, she says, “we’re making headway.”
