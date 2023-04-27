At Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, Feral Cats Get Their Own Kind of Happy Ending

You know this story: Someone spots a thin, skittish-but-sweet stray cat wandering around their backyard. They call a local shelter, which traps the cat and, after a series of vet sign offs, puts the animal up for adoption. A family – maybe a young couple looking to ease into caregiving before having kids, maybe an older woman who just put down her beloved 18-year-old Fluffy – is moved by the cat’s sad story and takes him home. The shelter posts photos of the cat lounging in the sunlight on top of a fleece-lined bed along with a gushing caption about how they’ve found their forever home.

This is undoubtedly a happy ending, but it can’t be the reality for every feline. For truly feral cats, no amount of treat-giving will turn them into loving household pets. These cats are the reason Heidi Bourgeois co-founded Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption 21 years ago. Since 2002, Bourgeois says they’ve helped thousands of cats, but confusion about the feral cats – who are separated from the adoptable animals and usually spend the rest of their life at Monadnock Kitty – remain.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.