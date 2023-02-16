There is something magical about snow. From each unique, delicate crystal to the way it can transform the dull winter landscape into a sparkling fairytale-like world. Just ask any kid about the allure of snow, and they will remind you of the joy that can be found in sledding, snowman making, and, fingers crossed, an unexpected day off from school—the forever hoped-for snow day! Adults get worn down by the snow, and its endless need to be moved around, whether by shovel, snowblower, or plow. But perhaps, here’s something that can reignite the sparkle of snow—snow does have a magic property. It can reveal the secret lives of the animals that live in our backyards and neighborhoods.
When soft snow covers the ground, not even the smallest mouse can move about undetected. Their tiny toes and long tail leap across the landscape, telling a story in tracks. Snow sets the stage. It is the substrate that allows us a glimpse into the wild ways of mammals, from bobcats and foxes to moose and otters.
Tracking is an ancient skill, a required competency for our long-ago ancestors. Without an aptitude in track and sign decoding, our forerunners would have starved or become some ancient predator’s tasty snack. Each of us carries this legacy and skill set. Learning to track and recognize animal signs allows us to reconnect to our prehistoric past while at the same time discovering the rich and often furtive world of nature that exists all around us.
Here are a few tips to wake up your inner tracker and help you discover the wild animals in our backyards and neighborhoods.
Slow Down: The first step to tracking is all about slowing down. We can be so busy in our everyday lives that we forget to look around and notice the rest of the world. Slow down next time you are out for a walk and let your eyes wander across the snow-covered landscape. Search for tracks. Instead of rushing straight to identifying the animal, get curious about it.
Notice: When you find a track, get close to it and take a detailed tour of what you see. Notice the details, like the size and shape of the track. Ask yourself if you see toes or hoofs, claws, or pads. Take your glove off and let your fingers feel the print. Just think you are touching where a wild creature once walked. Let a little bit of that rub off into your heart.
Follow the Trail: Walk alongside the track. Follow it. See what you can sleuth out about the animal’s behavior. It might be the closest you ever get to something so wild. Where did it go, and what did it do? Animals often reveal themselves not only by their footprints but by their behavior.
Use a Guide: New Hampshire is home to over 500 different vertebrates, and 60 or more of those animals are land mammals. That’s a lot of feet to know! Don’t feel like you need to know it all. Instead, bring along a field guide. New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHF&G) has created The Pocket Guide to NH Animal Tracks. Download it for free at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/documents/track-card.pdf. It has everything you need to get started tracking, including a built-in ruler.
It’s Not All About the Tracks: If there is no snow for tracking, don’t let that stop you from searching for animal evidence. There is always mud, sand, and silt to look for tracks in and other signs like nibbled twigs and chewed-up acorns. Keep an eye open for scat, also known as animal droppings. There is no better way to unlock the food chain’s mysteries than scat. Naturalists often share this little rhyme to: “If you really want to know what an animal eats, take a good hard look at what it excretes!”
Photograph your Finds: Sometimes, it can be hard to identify what you see right at the moment. Luckily most of us carry along fabulous cameras built into our phones. Snap a photo so you can study the clues in the warmth of your home. When you take a picture, make sure to include something that shows the scale or size of the track or evidence, like a penny, pen, or even the ruler on the NHF&G card. Length is often essential in making a final identification.
Bring your Family or your Friends: Tracking and searching for animal evidence is a wonderful way to spend your time, especially when you can share the experience with your family or friends. Just imagine the adventures you will have together and the stories you will be able to tell of the time you tracked a moose or followed an otter sliding down a hill.
