There is something magical about snow. From each unique, delicate crystal to the way it can transform the dull winter landscape into a sparkling fairytale-like world. Just ask any kid about the allure of snow, and they will remind you of the joy that can be found in sledding, snowman making, and, fingers crossed, an unexpected day off from school—the forever hoped-for snow day! Adults get worn down by the snow, and its endless need to be moved around, whether by shovel, snowblower, or plow. But perhaps, here’s something that can reignite the sparkle of snow—snow does have a magic property. It can reveal the secret lives of the animals that live in our backyards and neighborhoods.

When soft snow covers the ground, not even the smallest mouse can move about undetected. Their tiny toes and long tail leap across the landscape, telling a story in tracks. Snow sets the stage. It is the substrate that allows us a glimpse into the wild ways of mammals, from bobcats and foxes to moose and otters.


