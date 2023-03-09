Animal sheltering is an incredibly important and rewarding cause, but it’s not something that can be done alone. It takes a village of passionate individuals to make a real difference in the lives of animals in need. From dedicated employees to committed volunteers, each member of the village plays a crucial role in providing care and support to animals as they await their forever homes. It’s only through the collective efforts of these amazing individuals that we can give animals the second chance they deserve. So let’s celebrate and thank the amazing village of people who make our work possible! We especially want to thank two exceptional individuals, Trish Dalto and Chris Tobin, for whom we are incredibly grateful.
Let me tell you a little bit about Trish, our volunteer of the year. Trish has been part of our village since 2011, and her passion for helping dogs awaiting new homes is truly inspiring. She spends countless hours walking and playing with the dogs, providing them with an enriching environment to thrive. But her commitment to our organization doesn’t stop there. She’s always ready to lend a helping hand with dishes and laundry, stuffing Kongs for the dogs, or any other task that needs attention. Even when faced with an unexpected broken leg caused by an excitable dog named Trigger, Trish never let that dampen her spirit. She returned to volunteering as soon as she could, even with a walker, a cane, and a brace, and continues to bring her passion, dedication, reliability, and compassion to everything she does. When Trish ended up in a full leg cast making the care of her dog, Tory, very difficult. MHS was here to help her, and Tory stayed with us through our Animal Safety Net program until Trish was back walking again.
Now, let me introduce you to our employee of the year, Chris Tobin. Chris joined MHS in 2020, and his wealth of experience and knowledge from a lifetime of work in animal welfare has been invaluable. From his employment with The Humane Society of the United States disaster animal response team to his previous work in animal shelters, Chris’s compassion for animals has been evident from day one. He jumps in with both feet, no matter how difficult, dirty, or overwhelming the job may seem. He’s always ready to take on additional work, whether it’s an incoming transport or any other out-of-the-ordinary task, like a kitten whose diapers need to be changed, and his reliability, compassion, and teamwork make him a great co-worker and member of our shelter team.
Trish and Chris are two incredible individuals who make a significant impact in our organization every day. We are incredibly grateful for their unwavering dedication and hard work, and we couldn’t have achieved this milestone without them. So, let’s raise a paw and celebrate Trish and Chris for their outstanding contribution to our village. Thank you both for being an essential part of our team, and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish next!
If you are interested in joining our village of volunteers or seeing when we have an opening on our team of staff, please visit our website at monadnockhumanesociety.org
