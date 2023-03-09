Animal sheltering is an incredibly important and rewarding cause, but it’s not something that can be done alone. It takes a village of passionate individuals to make a real difference in the lives of animals in need. From dedicated employees to committed volunteers, each member of the village plays a crucial role in providing care and support to animals as they await their forever homes. It’s only through the collective efforts of these amazing individuals that we can give animals the second chance they deserve. So let’s celebrate and thank the amazing village of people who make our work possible! We especially want to thank two exceptional individuals, Trish Dalto and Chris Tobin, for whom we are incredibly grateful.

Let me tell you a little bit about Trish, our volunteer of the year. Trish has been part of our village since 2011, and her passion for helping dogs awaiting new homes is truly inspiring. She spends countless hours walking and playing with the dogs, providing them with an enriching environment to thrive. But her commitment to our organization doesn’t stop there. She’s always ready to lend a helping hand with dishes and laundry, stuffing Kongs for the dogs, or any other task that needs attention. Even when faced with an unexpected broken leg caused by an excitable dog named Trigger, Trish never let that dampen her spirit. She returned to volunteering as soon as she could, even with a walker, a cane, and a brace, and continues to bring her passion, dedication, reliability, and compassion to everything she does. When Trish ended up in a full leg cast making the care of her dog, Tory, very difficult. MHS was here to help her, and Tory stayed with us through our Animal Safety Net program until Trish was back walking again.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.