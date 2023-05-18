Animal Help Now: An Emergency Resource

Whether you’re an avid hunter that frequents the thicket and enjoys the company of the forest, a hiker who knows every trail up the mountain back and forward, or simply someone looking to get in touch with their surroundings, there is one universal truth for all nature treaders – that there is a deep love for our furry friends ingrained in our community.
Unfortunately, the world can be a dangerous place, especially for animals, and most of us don’t have the training or know-how, to help when a crisis occurs involving an animal.
That’s where Animal Help Now (AHN) comes in.
A free online service that has modernized how we provide aid to distressed animals across the country, AHN has assisted countless animals over the past 14 years and is continuing to do so.
Originating as a simple website service, AHN was created by a man named Dave Crawford back in 2009. An animal lover and advocate for their wellbeing, Crawford recognized there was the need for a centralized platform that could connect distressed animals with the help they required. With that deep passion for animal welfare driving him, Crawford founded the user-friendly platform that would allow everyday people to search for access to nearby resources to provide support and assist animals in hardship.
From stray cats, and trapped foxes, to injured dogs, Crawford’s vision created a lifeline for countless animals in challenging situations, which may have otherwise gone unaided. Over the course of the next 5 years, the website served as a virtual compass, guiding concerned parties to the appropriate channels and resources to render aid.
With the success of the website skyrocketing, AHN magnified its reach with the launch of its own app. Now within reach of a few taps, iOS and Android users could report an animal in distress and receive immediate guidance on how to help and care for it. The revolutionary app had placed the ability to take control of the situation right into the hands of any cellphone user within the country.
Where does the information come from you ask?
It’s pretty neat actually. At the core of AHN rests an immense database of animal care providers; veterinary clinics, wildlife rehabilitators, animal control agencies, and more, each of which has been diligently curated. Through this comprehensive list, users can quickly find the nearest care facility, receive their contact information and receive real-time instructions on how to help.
More so, the AHN app offers users the ability to report injured wildlife, dangerous animal encounters, and emergencies.
So how does it work?
In a situation where an injured or distressed animal is encountered, it is recommended that users ensure their own personal safety. While it can be admirable to step into danger, additional risk is not always the answer. Once confident of their position, users can open the app or visit the website, and then click on the suitable category based on the circumstances at hand.
From there, users are asked to relay any crucial information, such as: the condition of the animal, its location, any possible hazards, and things of that nature. This will help first responders in preparing for the scenario, as well as locating the animal. One thing to note, however, is that AHN is not an immediate emergency service, only a resource.
It goes without saying that AHN has become an essential tool for any animal lover and should be on the checklist when planning a trip out into nature. It has also cemented itself as a testament to the power of modern technology and how it can be harnessed to facilitate immediate and effective responses when needed the most.
If you would like to learn more about Animal Help Now or would like to have their encyclopedia of resources in your hands, head over to ahnow.org, or visit your phones app store.
