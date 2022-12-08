All Fido wants for Christmas

With Thanksgiving down and Christmas right around the corner, we are all thinking about that perfect gift to get each member of the family: Dad gets a new recliner or toolbox set, an updated camera to take photos for Mom’s Etsy store, and the kids get the hottest thing in the toy aisle. But what about the most important member of the clan, your pet?
Long gone are the days of simple chew ropes and rubber balls, now when you walk into Petco, the isles are littered with all sorts of brands, colors, and wacky new toys. The choices can be overwhelming and let’s be honest, with that many options there are bound to be a few duds. Over the years there have been new health and safety hazards and the list gets bigger. Not to mention, some stuff may be plain old boring to your pet, like the cat that ignores that $50 scratch box for the box it came in. But worry not, in today’s installment of Fur, Fins & Amp I’ll go over three of the best gifts to get for your fur baby this season (and the last one will surprise you!)
#1 Delmo Pet Hair Remover
Starting our list off is the Pet Hair Remover Glove. This unique item is a simple glove that slides over the hand and has a rubbery pad with thick bristles poking off it. The design allows you to groom your pet while at the same time, petting them. This helps to keep loose fur under control and your clothes relatively cleaner, though I would not throw out the lint roller. Its raised rubber bristles work overtime as both a fur collector AND massager that allows for gentle stimulation of your dog’s skin as you scratch them from their head to tail.
That’s two solid wins in my book!
#2 PokePet Card
Our second gift is more for you or the other pet lovers in your life and less for Fido.
With the rise of Pokémon Go back in 2016, the pocket monster crazy has had a resurgence in many of us Millennials who grew up with it. This is sparked many new and special ideas for plushies and other interesting items, and the PokePet Card is one of them. This item is a thin metallic picture, resembling a Pokémon card, only instead of Pikachu, it’s a hand-drawn portrait of your pet! By going to the PokePet Shop online, you can upload a photo of your furry friend, sprinkle some personal information regarding their personality and favorite things, and BOOM!
You have an exclusive new display piece of your pet that will be around to enjoy for ages.
#3 Keene Humane Society Toy Drive
The last item on our list is a bit more local and less of a gift for your personal pets. This one is for those sweet animals that have yet to find their forever homes this holiday season. The aim of the Humane Society Toy Drive is to collect food and other items in support of the less fortunate animals that have been rescued by our local organization. Inspired and run by an unnamed student from the Ashuelot Valley and Mount Prospect Academies the drive will be held throughout December and those wishing to donate will find the box for collections located at Ashuelot Valley Academy.
Preferred items include: Dog & Cat toys, animal foods of all kinds, and treats for smaller animals, as well as office supplies for the staff to help them with their day-to-day schedules.
Ann Marie DeSilva, a Para Educator & Internship Coordinator at the academy, who works with the student had this to say “The student spearheading this, is a huge cat lover. This love and desire to help animals initially got him an internship at the Humane Society, and now here we are.”
