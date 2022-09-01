If you are an outdoor recreation enthusiast, you’re in the right place. One of the things New Hampshire has in abundance is natural resources. There is no shortage of places to hike, fish swim, hunt, pick wild berries, or simply visit to watch wildlife or enjoy the view. A significant portion of these natural resources is held by the state, in trust for the people. Naturally occurring bodies of fresh water over ten acres are an example of this. They belong to all of us, unlike private ponds created by digging and damming. The state’s Department of Environmental Services maintains an official list of public waters at www.des.nh.gov/sites.

In addition, the state has significant land holdings, ranging from state forests to state parks. While many of these state holdings offer free access, some charge a fee to use. A good local example of this would be Monadnock State Park, which charges a $15 parking fee that includes admission for six occupants. Some state parks, like Monadnock and Greenfield, also provide opportunities for camping for a fee.

