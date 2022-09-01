If you are an outdoor recreation enthusiast, you’re in the right place. One of the things New Hampshire has in abundance is natural resources. There is no shortage of places to hike, fish swim, hunt, pick wild berries, or simply visit to watch wildlife or enjoy the view. A significant portion of these natural resources is held by the state, in trust for the people. Naturally occurring bodies of fresh water over ten acres are an example of this. They belong to all of us, unlike private ponds created by digging and damming. The state’s Department of Environmental Services maintains an official list of public waters at www.des.nh.gov/sites.
In addition, the state has significant land holdings, ranging from state forests to state parks. While many of these state holdings offer free access, some charge a fee to use. A good local example of this would be Monadnock State Park, which charges a $15 parking fee that includes admission for six occupants. Some state parks, like Monadnock and Greenfield, also provide opportunities for camping for a fee.
The White Mountain National Forest has more than 751,000 acres, nearly ten percent of the state. Fish and Game owns 124 Wildlife Management Areas, totaling 60,000 acres.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also owns or controls and maintains 135 boat access areas, 77 boat ramps and 58 car top or shore bank access points to provide public access to many of the state’s water bodies. Funding for these comes from the 1950 Sport Fish Restoration Act which charges a 10 percent excise tax on select fishing gear. Matching state funds come from a five-dollar cut of every motor or sailboat registration. Municipalities also provide local access points and some private agencies like marinas offer access for a fee. A map of the state’s water access sites can be found at www.wildlife.state.nh.us/access.
In some cases, there simply is no public access to those resources. For instance, when all the property surrounding a pond is privately held, it is difficult to use that particular resource. To quote an old Yankee saying: “you can’t get there from here.”
When it comes to hunting the ‘rule of thumb’ in New Hampshire is that all state, federal, municipal, county and private land is open to hunting unless it is posted against hunting. This is a tradition, a privilege granted by the landowner, not a right granted to the hunter.
With all that access it would seem like there shouldn’t be a problem, but the Covid pandemic pointed out some. When people stopped going to crowded venues like concerts, sporting events, restaurants and the like, many found replacement recreation in the less crowded great outdoors. There were also a lot of people out of work and looking for something to do with their time. That sudden popularity of outdoor recreation caused some problems, one of which was parking.
State Parks like Monadnock now encourage potential visitors to make a reservation due to limited parking. The reservation fee is $1. Visitors without a reservation will be admitted on a first come, first served basis and are turned away when the park is fully booked. Visitors are not allowed to park elsewhere and walk into the park. In some cases, abutting neighbors are posting their property against parking to access the park.
Elsewhere, neighbors and municipalities responded to this recreational pressure in the form of overflow parking, discarded trash and waterfront bank erosion. Some private property owners posted their land. Jaffrey restricted parking at its popular Contoocook Lake swimming beach to residents only, and towns like Dublin enacted parking restrictions around popular Dublin Lake to prevent abuses and, according to some, curtail the use.
With employment high again and the pandemic threat diminished by vaccination the pressure on access to such natural resources has ebbed, but it has been a lesson for the future. This is a good time for outdoor enthusiasts to practice respect and stewardship when it comes to using other people’s property. And that is an opportunity for veteran outdoor users to step up and educate the newcomers when seeing abuses.
