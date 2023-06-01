A Personal Hummer Encounter

“Neither the hummingbird nor the
flower wonders how beautiful it is.”
—Unknown
Until a few weeks ago, I had lots of birds to watch from my kitchen window. But my closest neighbor told me that her neighbor told her that the guy down the street heard some other guy, Buck, say to someone else that there is a marauding bear going around eating everybody’s bird feeders. And so be advised that if your bird feeders are still out, you’d better take them in.
That’s how important news travels where I live. I have good neighbors and I trust them. So, when I heard about the bear, I took my feeders down. Now there’s no birds to watch because they’ve all retreated to the woods. Now, most of the winged wildlife still around my front yard consists of the legendary New Hampshire (highly poisonous and carnivorous) man-eating, black fly. There’s plenty of them!
She’s Baaack!
But I was pleasantly surprised when my eye caught a fuzzy, fleeting image streak past my kitchen window. Though it was just a grey smudge, it was a familiar smudge. It followed the outside curve of the kitchen around to the other side and then stopped instantly, hovering at my window. The first hummer, a female, had returned and was pretty much on schedule. Though I had expected her arrival soon, I’d forgotten to look at my notes from last year for her exact due date. Hummingbirds are a tad anal about getting to places on time and have calendars and maps built into their tiny body. Exactly how it works is not known…but it makes them punctual critters.
One particular species of hummer, the Ruby Throated, is the one most likely to visit your feeder every year. It loves New England and other eastern U.S. locations as far north as Canada. Rubies are champions of physical perseverance in distance flying, avian acrobatics, and the ability to remember people, places, and even the quality of experiences they have along their travels. If you live in New England, this species is quite easy to identify because the male, in the right lighting conditions, has an unmistakable shimmering red throat. The female wears her “jewelry” on her back. To make identification of the Ruby Throated even easier just remember this: There are no other regularly* seen species of Hummingbirds in the eastern United States.
The experts say it’s the male who’s first to arrive at any given destination. But for the last three years it’s been the lady who’s won the race from Mexico to Winchester, NH. That’s at least 2000 miles and sometimes includes a dangerous span of open ocean.
So here she is, looking in my kitchen window, hovering and bobbing as to get my attention. Her outfit consists of a black, white, and brownish-grey feathered bodysuit that stretches tightly over her trim and curvy body. In the sunlight, her back is covered in a blended palette of iridescent blues, greens and yellows. Depending on the intensity and angle of the light in relation to her body, the “jewelry” she wears can appear brilliant or muted because her feathers contain no actual pigmentation. Despite this, she is still a raving beauty as we see her in our own “beholding eyes”.
Beneath her extremities is a web of muscle that provides the power to propel her wings which rev as high as 60 beats every second. The energy that fuels her muscles and drives all the rest of her moving parts is simple sugar (or nectar), that she gets from flowers or from your feeder, plus whatever small bugs she tongues out of the air. She is a “sugarholic” for sure, consuming more than her body weight in nectar each day.
As she hovers in place, I can hear her high-pitched chirps penetrating the glass. Though I’m a bit rusty in the hummer-chirp language, something about her actions indicates she might be a bit agitated. I wonder what could it be?
She flies to the maple tree for a three-minute rest then returns to the same airspace in front of me. Pointing her sword-beak directly at me (what I interpret as a way of wanting my attention) she does something I’d never seen before: In a very military-like maneuver, she makes a “righhhhtt-face” and snaps into position 90 degrees to her right facing the house, and left profile toward me. Abruptly, she reverses her action with a “leffftt-face”, snapping back to face me again.
Again, she retreats to the maple for a few minutes and comes back to repeat the same maneuvers two more times before vanishing back into the cluster of maple leaves, retiring for the evening.
It was comical! What was she trying to tell me? I consider that maybe the glass of wine I had earlier made me a little slow on the uptake. Then again, maybe I should have another glass and not worry about it? Suddenly it hit me; how could I be so obtuse? I haven’t yet actually hung out the feeder. Whoops! Two thousand miles just to be at my house and there’s no dinner!
When I reviewed the whole show in my head and added some language to describe, what it seemed to me, she was trying to communicate. It goes something like this:
First, her pantomime was supposed to turn my attention to where her feeder was supposed to be but wasn’t, clearly indicating its non-presence. Then, turning to me, I think I hear her saying:
“Yes, yes I’m talking to you, idiot.”
Then, my sweet Ruby throws her knockout punch:
“There, right THERE!
SEE IT?
Of course you don’t; Because THERE IS NOTHING THERE!
I’m f’ing STARVING!”
So, I scramble wildly to make some nectar, put it in its dispenser, and hang it outside. She did not return until early the next morning, but when she did and I saw her feeding furiously, I knew all was well and I was safe from further abuse.
Here is one more thing I noticed during our encounter which speaks of her incredible powers of navigation and memory:
IF the feeder was where it should have been,
and
IF she had lowered herself a mere quarter inch from where she hovered.
THEN she would be resting exactly on her perch and drinking from her little red plastic flower.
In other words, not only had she flown a huge distance to my house, but she also remembered the place where the feeder had hung last year and its exact height above the ground to within a half inch.
Three-dimensional geo-location ability packed tightly within this tiny creature who weighs only 3/4 ounces!
Eat your heart out, Google Maps!
Documented fact: In the tropics, where there might be more than ten thousand tightly clustered flowers on a single tree, hummers can remember which individual flowers they have already visited so not to return to the same one time and again.
So relax. Your hummer can easily find the way back to its feeder at your house even way up in New Hampshire.
Hummingbirds 101
Hummers are the smallest of all birds and the greatest of all avian acrobats with the ability to fly forward, backward, upside down, backwards while upside down, and come to a complete stop instantly while continuing to hover in place. Other birds, when flying, hold their wings stiff on the downstroke, then fold them in on the upstroke. Hummers keep their wings stiff on both up and down strokes and rotate from the shoulder which twists their wings into different angles. This yields lift on both the up and down strokes. It is another of their clever tricks to maximize flying ability while minimizing energy expended.
The tiniest of the tiny hummers is the Bee hummingbird. This species is a supreme example of natural nanotechnology, measuring a whopping 2.25 inches tip-to-tip, weighing the same as a quarter teaspoon of sugar, and laying eggs the size of coffee beans. You can see this flying micro-wonder for yourself if you go outside, look upward from the forest’s edge for hanging vines with vermilions, and remember to squint. It’s simple. You should give it a try… Oh, sorry, first you need to move to Cuba.
Of the 330 species in the world, they exist only in the Western Hemisphere and most of those within 10 degrees north or south of the equatorial belt. The Ruby Throated, weighing about 0.7 ounces, is the one you see at your feeder in New Hampshire.
And Rubies love to travel. Whoa, do they love to get around! While you’re still shoveling the snow off your driveway, your hummer has already started on its 2000-mile journey from Mexico, Costa Rica or Panama, to get back to your house and its feeder.
Why your house? Two reasons really: Because she loves you, of course, but also because she so enjoyed her stay at your place last year. Assuming Ruby has a safe trip back, the chances on her finding your house is far greater than that package you ordered from Amazon. When it comes to geography, hummingbirds have Total Recall.
Listen: New research has shown that hummingbirds and some other bird species are actually able to recognize the human friends who feed them regularly. They are able to identify and distinguish the differences between a threatening predator and someone who regularly provides them with food.
Longevity, Diet, and Dangers
Though hummers have been known to live as long as 9-10 years, providing they make it past their first, very difficult, year. Their lifestyle as world travelers bring this average down to about 2-4 years. For them, it’s life in the fast lane. Live long or live big!
Nectar is their staple but they love using that sap sucking tongue as a weapon to snap flying insects out of the air in a blink. Flying with such a high flap rate uses up so much energy that they need to eat almost constantly. You might notice them back at your feeder about every 15 minutes during the daytime to “top off their tank”. Skipping too many meals during their diurnal feeds is a really bad idea and can lead to their death within 6 hours.
The energy level they must maintain to keep them continually flying is always a razor’s edge. With a flying heart rate of 1200 bpm, its metabolic rate (needed to process sugar) is the highest of any animal. Thus, their life is a race between one meal and the next. If you wonder why you never see them grabbing a midnight snack at your feeder, it’s because they are in a state of torpor, a place that is sometimes close to death. They are most likely grasping onto a small branch high in a tree where they will, hopefully, hold on until morning. It’s a great way to save fuel but it also incapacitates them from defending themselves against predators. Predators? Who would ever want to eat your sweet little hummer? Get in line: Owls, grackles, blue jays, herons, tanagers, loggerhead shrikes and others. Also, bees and wasps can kill them.
Author’s note: I always had the impression that humans are the busiest life form and who eat and sleep the most. I guess not, but we’re probably second.
Pssst…this is off the record
Don’t tell this to anyone else, but I suspect that hummers are even more mysterious than we imagine. Personally, I believe they have a shared consciousness whereby they can rate the places where they stay. If they don’t care much for last year’s place, they can connect with the cloud AirHummerbnb and check out some nearby alternatives.
So be generous and kind to them. Talk or sing to them whenever you have the opportunity, keep their feeder clean, and, while you’re out weeding your garden, tell them (especially the guys) how beautiful they look in their precious jewelry. But don’t tell your neighbors you do this. Keep it under wraps and watch how many new hummers you get in your yard each year.
The Journey South
Fall Migration: The Rubies that you have at your feeder now will leave your house on a 1500–2000-mile exodus to somewhere on the Caribbean or Gulf coasts, such as Rockport, TX the hummer capital of this country.
Rockport is a well-known and celebrated (by the townspeople) stopover for the most social of Rubies who arrive in the tens of thousands. —those not in the mood for crowds of humans might hang out farther down the coast where there isn’t all the hullabaloo—. Wherever they choose as their preparatory refueling station, they are there only to eat bugs and drink nectar: Eat, eat, eat…drink, drink, drink. By converting all they consume into fat, they will double their weight in only three days. The human equivalent to this eating frenzy is the gaining of 110 pounds. It reminds me of my college days (sigh).
Then, one day, the wild fueling party along the entire coast will grind to a halt. The next day they will be gone. All of them.
Some follow the longer but safer shoreline trek west and south into Mexico and Central America, while others choose the shorter albeit hazardous route across the Gulf of Mexico. This a non-stop 18-22 hour, 500-mile flight to Mexico’s Yucatan or farther still into Central America.
If the final destination is southern Central America it might add another couple of days to the journey though, if they are over land, at least theycan rest. With no big rest stops, it takes a hummingbird about a week to reach its wintering grounds depending on their final destination.
By using Doppler radar (developed to be used to detect water droplets within clouds), the U.S. Weather Service, has tried following the birds during their ocean crossing. It worked well with the flyers, who appeared very visible on the screen, though the range of the radar is a wee bit short to be of much help. So, what happens after that remains a mystery.
Beyond the Feeder
Here are a few things you can do to improve your hummer satisfaction ratings:
Hummers like to bathe: Keep a bird bath and shade nearby. Water fountains and misters are much appreciated.
Plant butterfly plants; they are shade tolerant perennials.
Butterfly bushes are good too but make sure to mulch them well for winter.
Beebalms are commonly used for hummers.
Most importantly: The sugar water in your feeder spoils quickly in hot weather and so should be changed frequently, like every 2 or 3 days. This doesn’t have to be a chore if you make a gallon of it, store it in the ‘fridge, and only fill the feeder with as much as necessary for a few days.
There are other species than the Ruby Throated sighted in eastern U.S., however they are a small minority.
