A chihuahua named Mr. Piffles has 4,488 followers on Twitter — but he’s so lazy he hasn’t tweeted since March of 2018. He also only follows one person on Twitter: his handler, Piff the Magic Dragon.
Still, Piff knows Mr. Piffles is the only reason he’s successful as a magician and comedian. While there won’t be any fire-breathing, Piff and Mr. Piffles, the World’s First Magic Performing Chihuahua,™ will make a stop on their Lucky Dragon Tour, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
Piff, the alter ego of London native John van der Put, was born in 2008 after his sister lent him a dragon costume for a party. He had already been a regular magician for about a decade. It was during his 2009 debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival that he decided his hour-long act needed something extra.
“The woman running the venue had a chihuahua I borrowed, and I did three jokes,” said Van der Put, a.k.a. Piff the Magic Dragon, in a recent phone interview with ELF. The act went so well he soon after rescued his own chihuahua in Dundee, Scotland, and the pair have been inseparable since.
Piff, who calls himself half-comedian, half-magician and 100 percent dragon, had never had a dog himself before Piffles, let alone trained one.
“I trained him to do things and he’d do them nine out of 10 times,” he said. “We were doing more than 10 shows a week and I didn’t really want to be on-stage doubting if a tiny dog would get it right.”
Instead, he centered his tricks and jokes around Mr. Piffles being the one driving the action.
“I would make up stories like that he had solved a Rubik’s Cube,” he said. “By giving the dog credit, it seems to be a lot funnier. After a year, he turned into a really amazing show dog with this incredible deadpan.”
His act exploded after a viral 2011 appearance in front of Las Vegas magician duo Penn & Teller.
In the show, Piffles — sporting a miniature version of Piff’s dragon suit — has been levitated, laminated, shackled in a straitjacket and shot out of a cannon, all in the name of entertainment.
Animal rights activists need not worry, though, because according to Piff, he doesn’t have to exert any effort.
“Sitting there and not doing anything is his secret power,” said Van der Put. “If anything, he’s gotten better at it. He sleeps 25 hours a day.”
Piffles, who turns 12 next month (he was 2 when Piff rescued him), is a dog of some pedigree and lives his life as such.
“For the first seven years, he would just eat regular dog biscuits,” said Van der Put. “We were always traveling, and you can’t travel with raw steak.”
Since moving to Las Vegas, where he performs 300 sold-out shows a year at the Flamingo Casino with his assistant, showgirl Jade Simone (who will join him on-stage at the Colonial Theatre), Piffles dines on only the best.
“Jade cooks for him,” Van der Put said. “He’s spoiled rotten.”
It’s food that motivates Piffles on-stage.
“I want to find someone who looks at me how that dog looks at chicken,” he said.
The pair broke records, most notably being the first performer to sell out two shows a night at the renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theater.
Piffles has also helped his human earn many other accolades. In addition to performing to audiences of hundreds of thousands in some of the iconic venues around the world (including Radio City Music Hall, the Sydney Opera House and Shakespeare’s Globe), Piff the Magic Dragon was voted Best Comedian in the 2018 Best of Las Vegas Awards in the company of past honorees Zach Galifinakis, Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari; opened for Mumford & Sons on their UK tour (and graced the cover of their Grammy Award-winning album, “Babel”); and most recently was named one of the 10 Comics to Watch in 2019 by Variety magazine.
Piff gained more notoriety as the self-proclaimed “loser” of the TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” in 2015, when he and Mr. Piffles made it to the final round.
He knows exactly where his bread is buttered.
“I tell people to come for the dog and stay for the dragon.”
Piff the Magic Dragon and Mr. Piffles perform as part of the Lucky Dragon Tour Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $28-$38 and can be ordered by calling 352-2033 or at thecolonial.org.