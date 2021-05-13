Fungal Jungle!

They spring up like a, well, like a fungus all around us, but how many of us really know the full health benefits of mushrooms?
Many varieties of fungi have been used in traditional medicine for centuries, and in addition to cooking with and eating the ones we buy in the grocery store, mushrooms come in different forms (tinctures, powders, et cetera) that are readily available to pack a nutritional (and medicinal) punch.
Wichland Woods founder/owner David Wichland, Jr., of Nelson, is an expert on the subject of mushrooms (which makes him a mycologist).
His business role is educating the public about mycology, specifically promoting awareness about the health and ecological benefits of mushrooms. Through various workshops, Wichland Woods encourages people to expand their gardening realm into a “mycological-friendly landscape.” He creates more than a dozen strains of mushrooms and sells them to local restaurants as well as the Monadnock Food Co-op.
Wichland demonstrates the techniques of backyard mushrooming, showing how everyday resources can be used to cultivate your own mycelia network.
“Nothing on Earth exists without the presence of (mycelia),” said Wichland, referring to the mushroom body that is one of the earth’s oldest organisms. It’s the mass of fine branching tubes that forms the main growing structure of a fungus.
“Without it, trees, plants—anything related to soil doesn’t communicate or work together in harmony.”
Fungi as medicine is an old enough concept that an ancient “ice man” Wichland had read about whose body was found deep under a layer of ice in the Italian Alps in 2018 potentially was stricken with a type of parasite and used birch polypore fungus to treat it.
Just one of the types of mushrooms Wichland creates, called Morel (one of several here in the Northeast), in research have demonstrated their anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor properties.
Chaga mushrooms, which grow on birch trees, is an immune enhancer and blood sugar moderator (among having other beneficial properties); and Reishi mushrooms well, Wichland said in the Asian culture it is believed they bring the gift of immortality.
That’s because they get a check in nearly every health benefit box, good as a kidney, liver and nerve tonic; and known to reduce blood pressure, stress and cholesterol levels, for starters.
Wichland added mushrooms are part of cutting-edge research to fight such serious conditions as cancer, are for use in skin care products (mycelia) and can be used to make cloth.
“People are now discovering far beyond what we thought we knew about particular species of mushroom and are now opening different avenues of products,” he said.
As far as reaping mushrooms’ benefits, Wichland doesn’t see the need to get too complicated: eating them or putting them into a tea works just fine.
“There are teas now being made (with mushrooms) that are really ancient,” he said.
For those just starting out down the path of learning, Wichland suggests reading the guidebook, “Fungal Pharmacy,” as well as joining a club like Monadnock Mushroomers and getting out into the wild to forge for mushrooms.
Wichland is there to help people grow their own as well as understand which mushrooms naturally exist outside our front doors.
He urges gardeners not to spray fungi. “People don’t realize plants don’t eat without the presence of mycelia,” he said.
He also feels most of us may never fully understand the mushroom’s true value.
“It’s an unknown,” he said. “That’s why it’s so beautiful.”