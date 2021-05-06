Fun with Flowers

You may want to leave the wedding bouquets to the experts, but Thais Frost shows anyone can brighten up their lives with a few floral arranging tips.
Frost, of Pink Magnolia Flower Studio in Keene, has led monthly workshops in flower arranging at Summit Winery on Route 12 North since early this year. She’ll lead another Thursday, May 13, with a Mother’s Day theme (although it will be held after Mother’s Day).The workshop, which is sold out, was intended for children to buy their mothers a ticket and join them.
Her idea to host monthly workshops was born during the pandemic, when her business of designing flowers for weddings and special events completely shrank as people began to cancel.
Frost spent most of her teenage and college years working in her family’s flower shop. Although her professional life took her in a different direction, she explains on her website, she was missing a creative outlet.
She began designing the flowers of friends and friend’s of friends weddings, which led to a full-time job. She began offering flower arranging workshops to small groups in 2020.
Judy Horn, who owns and operates Summit Winery with her husband, Darren, said Frost’s workshops always sell out.
“She sets up buckets of flowers at the center of the room and people sit at a table with their girlfriends,” said Horn. “They can get a glass of wine; they bring in their own snacks and hang out.”
Now, at her monthly classes, themes and techniques vary depending on the season.
Last month, participants created an Easter centerpiece, and next month, she’ll celebrate the arrival of summer with a bright floral arrangement inside a real pineapple.
Her instruction always includes a focus on the importance of cutting flower stems at an angle for optimal water and nutrient absorption removing foliage before placing the arrangement in a container.
The design elements she teaches include using large flowers as a focal point and adding three of the same blooms to the arrangement to create balance.
“I use (this information) as a review (for returning participants) and for brand new people to class, so they are leaving with basics,” she said.
She describes her teaching style as slow and deliberate, so the task of floral arranging doesn’t seem daunting, plus she gives each individual attention to ensure they understood her direction and no matter their level of experience, they leave with something they feel proud of at the end of class.
For the Mother’s Day workshop, participants will create “spring-y and airy” arrangements.
“It will be heavy on greenery and we’ll be working with pastels like pinks and creams,” she said.
Participants take home the arrangements they make in Frost’s classes, in recyclable containers she provides like a wooden box, tin container or, in the case of the Mother’s Day workshop, a ceramic birdhouse.
“I like people to leave with something to reuse,” she said. Any discarded flowers (with lots of life left) she delivers to local nursing homes, hospitals and individuals to make small arrangements.
Working with what’s seasonally available is also key.
“If you’re designing in the winter, stick with greens and berries—things of that nature,” she said.
Beyond that, it’s about enjoyment.
“Whether you like bright, pastel or more muted colors, it’s about what you would feel comfortable with in your home,” she said. “My mom used to say if you as a designer feel like the arrangement looks good for the place you’ll put it or the person you’ll give it to, as long as it’s done with love and positive energy, it came from your own artistic ability and you change the water regularly, it’s good.”
For more information about Frost’s floral arranging workshops at Summit Winery, visit Pink Magnolia Flower Studio on Facebook.