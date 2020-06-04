Full Summer Schedule on Tap at Branch & Blade

With the party always outside for safe social distancing, things are starting to bubble up this summer at Branch and Blade Brewing in Keene.
The brewing company, which moved to its Bradco Street location two years ago, has a very full schedule of live music getting underway this weekend.
Branch and Blade owners Trevor Bonnette and Jesse O’Bryan hosted a first-year anniversary party in 2018 on the grounds outdoors, followed by a food truck festival with live music last summer. They were both so successful, they thought they would ramp things up.
“We love music here,” Bonnette said. “We’ve built up enough relationships to the point where we have music every Thursday [and] Friday, plus some Saturdays and Sundays coming up... last year was the first year we had a full schedule of music for every Thursday. We’re still working on expanding it.”
So date, they haven’t had to search too far afield. All of the musicians they’ve hosted have reached out to the owners about playing at Branch and Blade, and most have been from the local area.
“We always ask for samples of music when musicians reach out to figure if they’re a good fit for our location, and which day (or) event would be the best fit for us as a business, our customers, and the musicians” Bonnette said.
Some perform regularly once a month or for a handful of dates throughout the year, which happen in the parking area, weather dependent. Patrons can enjoy the music from the adjacent outdoor seating and order from the Street Savory kitchen menu – the restaurant inside the brewing company also has a food truck parked around the corner on Winchester Street across from Hamshaw Lumber.
Next up this Friday, June 5, is the band, In Clover, playing classic and contemporary rock. The band will perform three more dates this year at the brewing company.
Dragonfly takes the outdoor stage June 12. The trio plays a mix of classic and new rock, blues, folk, swing, country and more (with three more dates on tap through late September).
Matt the Sax Live, saxophonist, appears the third Thursday of the month through the end of 2020; and George Robinson and friends perform a night of funk on June 19. Acoustic alternative rock band, Northwest Fox, appears July 19; and Aug. 7 brings five-time Worcester Music Awards winner, singer/songwriter/guitarist and vocalist Ken Macy, playing a mix of country rock, alternative rock, blues and soul.
Right now, Branch and Blade’s capacity is 130 customers. Bonnette and O’Bryan are working with the City of Keene to expand that capacity to offer different settings for music with more space, but not until it is safe to do so. The pandemic has also postponed the Brewfest event – featuring 18 breweries, food trucks and live bands – until 2021.
“Being brewers, we know the importance of sanitation in all aspects of the business,” Bonnette said. “We’ve made it a point to use the state [and] local requirements for operation as our minimum effort. We definitely like to go above and beyond on everything, with cleanliness and safety as no exception.”
That said, music has been booked every Thursday through the rest of this calendar year, with Friday live music blocked out through the end of July. They have just started scheduling weekend performers and are about to start booking next year out. Of course, colder weather means indoor seating only, so there is less music in the winter.
They had no other vision for the music line-up other than good vibes.
“We love music,” Bonnette said. “The community loves music. Our whole goal here for everything is happiness and music adds a lot to that.”