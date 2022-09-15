Frozen in Time

Museum director Sofia Thornblad

 Courtesy Horatio Colony House Museum & Nature Preserve

The history of Keene can be told through the homes of its early residents. One such home on Keene’s Main Street has been long preserved and open to visitors: the Horatio Colony House Museum.

This stately home dates back to Keene’s earliest days when it only had about 100 homes and a population of 1,600 people. The mail arrived from Boston via stagecoach and Thomas Jefferson was president.

