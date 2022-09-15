Frozen in Time

The history of Keene can be told through the homes of its early residents. One such home on Keene’s Main Street has been long preserved and open to visitors: the Horatio Colony House Museum.
This stately home dates back to Keene’s earliest days when it only had about 100 homes and a population of 1,600 people. The mail arrived from Boston via stagecoach and Thomas Jefferson was president.
Abel Blake built the house in 1806 before building the Blake House, now part of Keene State College, in 1833 and selling his Main Street home to Elias Joslin in 1847. Elias’ daughter Emeline Joslin married Horatio Colony I and the couple inherited the house when her parents passed away. The Colony family were also early Keene settlers, with Josiah Colony being a co-founder of the Faulkner and Colony Woolen Mill in 1815.
Horatio Colony II was the next family member to take ownership of the house. After his schooling and some travel abroad, he returned to Keene to work in the family mill business, as well as at the family’s Cheshire Mill in Harrisville. He loved to write and penned several published works through the years, including novels, plays, and poetry.
He married his wife, Mary Curtis, later in life and they traveled the world together, amassing large collections of items. As the couple did not have heirs, Horatio chose to establish the house as a museum upon his death in 1977.
Since then, the Horatio Colony House Museum and Nature Preserve has existed to preserve and protect the 1806 Federal house and collections held within its walls. In addition to the home, a 645-acre nature preserve on West Hill in Keene is also part of Horatio’s legacy and gift to the community. Both resources serve to educate their visitors about both Keene’s and the Colony family’s history by providing exhibits, tours, lectures, and programs.
The preserve is made up of land that Horatio Colony I bought, the Japhet Parker farm, on West Hill in Keene. The Colony family also built Tip-Top House there, a summer cabin where they spent summers, and over the years he added nine more lots to the expansive property.
Horatio Colony II inherited the property, allowing nature to regenerate there and building his own cabin in 1938 where he could write in solitude. The cabin still stands at the side of the entry trail to the nature preserve. He set aside this land as a wildlife sanctuary and nature study upon his death, to be used for education and research.
He sought to protect these 645 acres from the development he observed happening at that time in Keene and it now offers a 5-mile trail that is open to the public. The trail is family-friendly and there is a small parking lot, with a larger lot available to accommodate groups upon request.
The Colony Memorial Trust is a nonprofit operating trust that manages both the Horatio Colony House Museum and the Horatio Colony Nature Preserve, governed by trustees and an advisory board. Horatio left specific instructions that the advisory board be comprised of a representative of the Mayor of Keene; a representative of the President of Keene State College; a Colony family member; a representative from the Trustees of Keene Public Library; a representative from the Board of Directors of the Historical Society of Cheshire County; and a representative from the Trustees of the Society for the Preservation of Historic Keene.
Sofia Thornblad has been executive director of the museum since December 2020, when she took the reins from longtime director Anita Carroll-Weldon. A Monadnock Region native, Thornblad has a bachelor’s degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies from Keene State College and master’s in Museum Studies from University of New Hampshire.
She was a previous intern at the museum and was able to learn many of the position’s responsibilities during that time. She is still in touch with Carroll-Weldon who has been available and helpful to guide her through any “quirks” of the house that occasionally arise, she explained.
As the position entails living within the museum, Thornblad resides in the prior servants’ quarters with her two cats, Cosmo and Figaro. Horatio was also a cat person, she said, and while her cats do not enter the museum, she believes he would approve of their presence in the home.
While Thornblad is the only museum employee, assisted by two volunteers and an intern, there is a nature preserve manager, Paul Bocko, who is also a faculty member at Antioch University New England, which partners with the trust to manage the preserve. Bocko’s activities at the preserve include maintenance, public programs, and education through local classrooms.
The house has been left completely intact as it was in the 1970s, Thornblad said, with all of its contents remaining as-is. It’s this originality aspect that makes the house museum so unique and special, as well as its exquisite collections.
The extensive collections include silver-plate napkin rings, hand carved cribbage boards made of wood and ivory from different periods, transfer ware, books, inkwells, and sacred Buddhist and Hindu images. While the entire collections are not on display, Thornblad said, visitors can see parts of the collections in rooms throughout the house.
“There are little pieces on display as the natural fabric of the house,” she said, adding that she is working on more focused tours that will revolve around specific collections. “If I open drawers, collections are revealed inside and sometimes I’ll do that during a tour.”
People who are interested in specific items are welcome to make appointments, but otherwise, the museum is open for free-of-charge tours May through Oct. 15, Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The current exhibit, “The Mountain Keeps its Secrets: Folklore of The Monadnock Region,” pairs local folklore, myths, and legends with artwork by students at LEAF Charter School in Alstead. The museum presents two exhibits each season, Thornblad said.
The museum grounds and gardens, as well as the nature preserve, are open year-round. The museum closes during the winter months, Thornblad explained, as many house museums do, both to save money on heating costs and because visitor numbers are low. It also allows time for deep cleaning and the curating of new exhibits. Tours can be prescheduled, however, for all times of the year.
Free community events and public programs are also an important feature of the museum’s offerings. Upcoming events include Fantastical Fairy Houses on Sept. 17; a Candlelight Open House on Oct. 7; Mushroom Foraging at the Nature Preserve on Oct. 8; and a Frost Moon Hike on Nov. 5 at the preserve. An outdoor Christmas carol sing-along is also planned.
“(Horatio) knew the house was of historic importance and held unique collections,” Thornblad said. “He left a wonderful gift for the people of Keene that everyone can benefit from and enjoy.”
The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St. in Keene and can be reached at 603-352-0460. The Nature Preserve is on Daniel Hills Road in Keene. Tips and requests for planning visits are available at https://horatiocolonymuseum.org/about-us/planning-a-visit. To learn more about upcoming events, visit horatiocolonymuseum.org/events.
