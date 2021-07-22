When a day feels particularly long or dreary, sometimes all it takes is one small kindness or moment of joy to lift your mood.
The Kindness Rocks Project aims to do just that by leaving small surprises around every corner: Rocks painted with encouraging, hopeful or fun messages and drawings, with the goal of spreading love and reminding people they’re not alone.
And on Friday from noon to 3 p.m., Monadnock Region residents will have the opportunity to make their very own kindness rocks with the help of artist Sarah Russell on the green at the Jaffrey Civic Center.
It is part of Front Lawn Fridays, a new series of free arts and culture events slated to take place in the town this summer. Bolstered by grant funding from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, the events will bring artists and performers from a variety of disciplines to Jaffrey to offer interactive arts activities. Attendees will also be able to peruse arts and crafts up for sale.
“A goal of the Civic Center is to engage the entire community, especially folks who maybe haven’t come to the Civic Center or aren’t aware of the opportunities,” Executive Director Rebecca Fredrickson said. “So, we wanted to do something that would invite the whole community and people of all ages could come out and see what the Civic Center is all about.”
The series kicked off on July 9 with artist Kate Pritchard, who facilitated the painting of tiles for a collaborative mural centered around the theme of harmony. As the first event was moved inside due to rain, Pritchard also returned the following Friday alongside Pattie Cloutier and the Peterborough Dance Theatre, which offered dance demonstrations and short lessons in dance technique.
The next event will be led by artist Sarah Russell, a painter, educator and jewelry artist who is based in Amherst, New Hampshire, according to her website. Fredrickson said Russell will have examples of potential designs for the kindness rocks, or attendees can come up with their own styles.
“It’s definitely an open-ended activity where the participants can decide what they want to paint on the rocks,” Fredrickson said. “ … People paint them and leave them places for other people to brighten their day. So, we’ll have some ideas and some suggestions about that if people want to leave them around the local area or around where they live.”
The series will continue on July 30 with collaborative music-making with percussion and acoustic instruments led by Julie Corey and the Village Drum. On August 6, artist Christie Valihura will lead participants in making their own sculptures inspired by nature. And the final event of the series on August 13 will be dedicated to both folk music and puppetry, with performances from Patti Cloutier and Ivychum, with Yvonne & Yvette and the Dudes.
People will be able to continue contributing to the collaborative mural kicked off during the first event of the series throughout the summer, Fredrickson said. It will be a mosaic comprising 192 hand-painted individual squares, which will ultimately depict a sun and moon. Once completed, the artwork will be displayed in the building’s entryway.
Later this summer, the Civic Center will also sponsor a contest asking participants to submit their best artistic rendition of an ice cream sundae. At the end of the summer, first and second place awards will be awarded to artists in four different age groups.
Fredrickson’s hope is that the events will encourage visitors to take a look inside the Civic Center and take advantage of everything it has to offer, from its standing exhibits to its classes.
“We just really want people to come out and enjoy themselves,” Fredrickson said. “ … We’re always open to the public for free during our open hours.”
The Kindness Rocks event at Front Lawn Fridays is scheduled for Friday from noon to 3 p.m. on the Jaffrey Civic Center green. For a full schedule and more information, visit the organization’s website at jaffreyciviccenter.com.