From Their Kitchen to Yours

We created Teacup Baking Co. in April 2019 in New Ipswich, N.H., as a homestead bakery. All of our production is done in our home kitchen. We sell our baked goods at the Fresh Chicks Farmers Market at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, every Monday from May to September, and also take orders all year round.
Bill is operations manager, taking care of the paper and computer work so that Stephanie can be in the kitchen. Our head baker, Stephanie had aspirations of owning her own bakery from very early on in her career in the culinary field. Under New Hampshire Homestead Food Operations, she had the opportunity to start a small business out of the comfort of her own home.
During the farmers market season, each week Stephanie creates a new menu with customer favorites including country sourdough bread and coffee cake, and new seasonal additions like blueberry galettes and apple strudel. Teacup Baking Co. offers a wide variety of baked goods including hand-mixed artisanal sourdough and ciabatta breads, jumbo cookies, cinnamon rolls and muffins, all made from scratch.
We use local products and produce whenever we can, and hope to one day be able to grow our business large enough to establish a bakery cafe somewhere close to home. The most important thing to us is having satisfied customers!
Among our popular items are our biscuits. They’re a great addition to any meal all year round. Try the recipe to enjoy them yourself!
Find more information and place your custom orders at Teacup Baking Co. on Facebook and Instagram.