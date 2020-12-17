Surviving the first year as a small business owner can be a tough challenge. Now imagine trying to do it in the middle of a global pandemic.
That’s how it happened for Elizabeth White and Douglas Higley, who broke ground on Blackfire Farm in Hancock in fall of 2019.
After farming for several years in Massachusetts, the pair decided to move up to the Monadnock Region, where Higley grew up. They’re now raising sheep, ducks, chicken and rabbits, in addition to produce, on the nine-acre farm, all using regenerative and organic practices.
“I was actually a professional cook for 12 years and took a year off of that to learn about farming, because it kind of tied in to cooking as a holistic view of cooking in restaurants,” Higley said. “But I fell in love with farming and then met Liz, and here we are.”
Building their business during a pandemic has been interesting to say the least. But Higley and White say that so far, they’ve enjoyed a lot of support from the community. Shares in their community-supported agriculture (CSA) program, which offers farm-fresh vegetables, meat and duck eggs, filled up almost immediately, White said. They’re working on plans now to expand the program this year.
“People were really clamoring to get local, sustainable meat and support their farmers locally,” White said.
Higley and White also offer “farm-to-fire” catering with their mobile pizza oven, which cooks up pies using produce and meat from the farm. Small pizzas go into the 900-degree oven and come out hot and ready without ever being touched, making the system ideal for small gatherings that have continued during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The other side of the business, which is the mobile wood-fired pizza, was really perfect for the challenges that others in the restaurant industry met [during the pandemic],” White said, “where we didn’t have a brick and mortar, we could go where people wanted us, and our food is pretty much contact-free.”
According to the couple, the oven itself was originally a way for them to merge farming and food service without much overhead. In fact, it took zero capital investment — Higley bartered his old car to a stonemason in exchange for help and expertise building it.
The menu changes frequently and seasonally, they explained, drawing inspiration from the latest harvests with ingredients such as rabbit, barbecue chicken and Kohlrabi. Now that winter is here and not much is growing, White and Hingley said they’re also trying to showcase ingredients from other local farms.
“We have Lucky Seven sausage on our pizza, we have Archway Farms bacon. What we can’t produce now is outsourced locally — always locally,” Higley said. “So if we can’t get it locally, we’re not going to have it.”
Though Blackfire Farm is not yet certified organic — they’re working on the paperwork and documentation for that process — Higley and White use organic farming practices such as cover-cropping, mulching and composting, and all of the animals raised there are fed with organic, soy-free feeds. Pesticides, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers are never used.
As they head into their second year, they hope to expand the amount of land they’re cultivating and the number of livestock they’re raising, as well as procure a larger oven to increase their catering capacity.
“We’d like to really be able to increase the amount that we’re able to do,” White said. “We’ve had a lot of great response.”
For more information about Blackfire Farm, visit blackfirefarmnh.com.