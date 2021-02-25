From Sketchpad to Comic Book

Emily Drouin always gravitated toward comic book illustrations, even when she was a child.
“I loved going to the library on Sunday mornings and reading cartoons like Garfield and Calvin and Hobbs,” she said. “The imagery and storylines always grabbed me.”
Drouin grew up in Manchester. Once placed in the local school system, her parents and teachers quickly realized that she had a knack for illustration. Her first-grade teacher was extremely impressed with her talent for drawing full figures while her peers were still drawing stick figures. When she was in sixth grade, one of her teachers photocopied her artwork because they were so impressed with her budding talent. Drouin’s parents quickly enrolled her in classes at the Currier Art Center (across the street from the Currier Museum of Art) to hone her talents and blossom her skill set.
Drouin reminisces fondly on the constant encouragement and support from the people around her when she was younger; she credits those enthusiastic and encouraging adults in her life for the ultimate growth in her art and eventual career.
“Having that support system and encouragement as a kid from parents and teachers was so important,” Drouin said. “It really shaped me into who I am today.”
While in high school, she attended the NH Institute of Art and Design and studied illustration after her regular school hours. Knowing she wanted to be a children’s book illustrator, she searched for colleges that would help her pursue her goals. Drouin landed on Keene State College — the school offered fine arts classes that would be a perfect fit for the kind of career options she wanted to explore.
“Children’s book illustration isn’t just about computer art,” she said. “Having a fine arts background is really important when becoming an illustrator — you want to learn how to work with other mediums, like sculpture or painting. It also helps you learn how to appreciate other aspects of art, like perspective.”
Drouin made sure to spend some time working in the publishing world, as well, to gain a sense of what the editing and publishing side of children’s book illustration looked like.
After receiving her B.A. in graphic design from Keene State, Drouin returned to Currier Art Center to teach those same classes she had taken when she was a child. She also taught at the Kimball Jenkins School of Art in Concord. Since 2013, she has hosted private teaching sessions at local libraries and beginner’s comic book workshops in elementary schools around the state.
Drouin’s love for working with children not only comes out in her art, but in her career choices.
“I love inspiring the next generation of creators,” she said. “I see myself in them when their eyes light up, or when they smile because they’re proud of themselves and their work.”
Drouin’s first official comic book series was published back in 2013. “EPLIS” is a 1990s-style-inspired, colorful, kid-friendly comic series that she co-wrote with her husband, Jeremy. They are currently working on the fifth installment in the series. Although illustration isn’t necessarily Jeremy’s forte, the couple share a love and mutual appreciation for sci-fi, which is evident in “EPLIS.”
Drouin is also working on the fourth installment on another children’s book series — “The Pumpkin Wizard” — that focuses on anti-bullying and the power of imagination. The colorful illustration features messages of encouragement, friendship, ally-ship, and treating each other with love and respect. The illustration is based on scenes of downtown Dover.
Perhaps Drouin’s most impressive project to date would be founding Kids Con New England — New England’s first, largest and most popular comic con for kids, with events taking place in New Hampshire and Maine. The idea first hatched back in 2013, when Drouin hosted her first table at the Granite State Comic Con.
“I felt so connected to the community [at Granite State Comic Con],” she said. “But I felt like my children’s book illustration table was always next to these adult-themed, gory tables.”
Comic Con is typically associated with adult themes, and Drouin wanted to make sure there was an area where the kids could enjoy themselves. She created a haven for kids at her table filled with coloring pages and comic drawing lessons. She also used cosplay to dress up as fun characters. Her table became an instant hit; soon enough, Drouin was creating a whole event solely for children. In 2016, she held the first official Kids Con New England in Concord. The demand for such an event for kids was so high that the following year, they expanded to a bigger arena in Nashua, and have since hosted the event in Portland, Maine, as well.
Although COVID-19 halted plans for an in-person Kids Con this past year, Drouin managed to host a scaled-down version online back in May, providing online workshops, virtual superhero and princess meet-and-greets, and coloring and costume contests. The virtual event also featured indie creators from all over the country, giving those a chance to attend who may not have otherwise been able to join in person. This year’s Kids Con is tentatively taking place in person, on Nov. 13 in Portland. Table registration for indie creators is open for anyone interested in participating in the event.
Drouin’s captivating talent and passion for art shines through in her work and projects, as well as helping to hone the imagination of the next generation.
To learn more about Drouin and her work, as well as details about Kids Con New England, visit emilyatplay.com.