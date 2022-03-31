From Nagasaki, with love…

The curtains rustled as she gently opened the door. The afternoon sun shimmered on the floor. Easter was coming in a couple weeks and she’d finally agreed to host again. It had been four years. The first year, there was no celebration at all. The second and third were at her daughter’s new home. With a new baby just starting to toddle around, there were even moments of happy distraction for her.
She remembered when the postman had left a notice in the box that there was a large, heavy piece of freight addressed to her that needed to be picked up at the office. Her husband had returned with the crates in the back of the Studebaker and hoisted them into the house. She could see a little sweat on his brow when he lowered the second crate onto the floor. A warm feeling came over her as she confirmed the crates had an overseas shipping tag attached and it was strangely thrilling to see the return address. Something had been shipped from what seemed like the other side of the world… from Nagasaki, Japan all the way to her in this small town.
For the second year in a row, Tom couldn’t come home for Easter so he explained in the enclosed note that he still wanted to be there with the family and this gift for his Mom seemed like the perfect way to do that and show her how much he loved her. She beamed with joy before even pulling out the first dish. She was loved. She was thought of.
The set was the most beautiful tableware she’d ever seen. Tiny flowers wrapped with fleur de lis and gold highlights bordered every piece of bone china. A full service for twelve. It included every serving dish she could imagine. When she flipped the largest serving platter over, she saw a fancy insignia. “SONE CHINA” with “Made in Japan” underneath. The name didn’t ring a bell, but she could tell this was the finest china she’d ever own. And though she’d miss him terribly this Easter, he’d be there in spirit while they dined on the gorgeous dishes.
A couple weeks ago, I picked up the two wooden crates of porcelain at the auction house and was even more pleased than I thought I’d be. As a rule, I try not to buy dishes unless they’re vintage white ironstone or they just have some sort of characteristic I’m fascinated with. Fancy old china just is not a big seller. Yes, you can usually sell large serving platters. Maybe the creamer and sugar bowl. Maybe even a set of twelve dinner plates if they’re in great shape and have an appealing design. But, hardly ever does someone want a whole set. It appeared these dishes had never been unpacked from their original wooden shipping crates. I looked up the Sone company and indeed they created over 300 different patterns over the years. There was very little history to be found about the company other than they survived WWII and continued to manufacture into the early 70s. I can’t cite my source now because a subscription wall blocked me. After my first reading a few days ago, the news site now needed to get paid for their content and I understood.
I do remember reading a bit about “Made in Japan” vs “Made in Occupied Japan” though. This beautiful set’s insignia does not include the “occupied” descriptor. Apparently after the US occupied Japan, at least 50% of all exports from China had to have “Made in Occupied Japan” marked on them. This set was either part of the other 50% of the production lot or was manufactured after the US ceased occupying the country in 1952. It was common, however, for enlisted men and women to ship beautifully crafted wares from Japan back home. Some retailers in Japan during the occupation even specialized in items meant for service members to buy and ship back to the US.
Driving home with the crates in the back of my VW wagon, my imagination began swirling about the dishes. Exactly how old were they? Why had they seemingly never even been unpacked from their original shipping containers?
She’d already planned out the entire menu. The ham was purchased at the butcher shop. She’d bought a fresh package of yeast and made sure she had plenty of butter and flour put away. They’d only need to use eight of the place settings and she could already visualize where everything would be placed on the table. She still needed to pull out the tablecloth and iron out the wrinkles.
The Easter dinner never happened though. Four days after the crates had arrived, there was a knock on the door during supper. She could hear low, deep voices in the foyer when her husband went to answer the door. Something wasn’t right. She knew it instinctively and got up from the table. A sense of dread came over her. When she reached the front hall and saw the two men in uniform, she grabbed the stair banister. There’d been an accident on the base during training maneuvers. Something about a large steel spring that had come loose. You should be so proud… The floor started to spin in slow motion and the voices became more distant. …in the line of duty. He was an exemplary soldier who was looked up to by many…. This was when the darkness began.
She held the platter in her hands and sat down on the bed. She looked at her reflection in the delicate ivory dish and made a mental note to straighten the white chenille bedspread when she rose. She thought about the words her brother, Tommy’s uncle, had said to her a week ago. It will be hard this year but she’d get through it. Tommy would want this. All twelve place settings would have a place on the table and they’d all make a toast to Tommy. He had loved her so much and he would be there with them.