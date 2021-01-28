"What’s the attraction? I never really thought about it or put it into words,” said Jennifer Luke, owner of ReMarkable, an antique store in Peterborough that specializes in a creative mix of home décor, vintage pieces, gifts and repurposed items.
For Luke, a love of all things reimagined was sparked during her childhood.
“It was tough growing up financially, but my mom still loved to decorate,” she said. She remembers spending hours perusing thrift stores, flea markets and yard sales, which are still some of her favorite places on the planet. Her attraction to vintage only grew as an adult, and she ultimately accumulated way more than she needed for her own home. So, she opened ReMarkable.
“The business was started on a whim, but it’s working so far,” she said.
The customers, vendors and makers Luke encounters all have a certain trait in common, it seems: imagination.
“I think that just some people who are creative can look at a piece of architectural woodwork and think outside the box,” she said.
For example, she recently sold a large fireplace mantle — a huge piece that went almost to the ceiling and included a built-in mirror. However, it also had a funky piece of moulding across the top that just didn’t seem to fit. “So, Luke “popped it off and threw it in the storeroom.”
A couple of weeks ago, she was searching for something to make a wall in her storefront pop, and she thought of that moulding. She repurposed it into a clever coat rack and had it hanging in no time.
“I guess it’s kind of taking pieces of junk and trying to think of what you can do with them to give them a second life,” she said.
Luke isn’t totally surprised it’s a popular hobby here, noting that it comes from being frugal, as well, “and requires that Yankee ingenuity for which New Englanders are famous. It’s taking things that you already have and trying to figure out a way that you can incorporate them into what you need now.”
She also feels like the resulting pieces are more meaningful. When you repurpose something and give it a little TLC, it’s the real thing, not intentionally beaten up, like many of the new pieces found at larger home décor stores. It’s an affordable, inventive way to update the home.
“I think the repurposing people do tends to follow the trends that are in style,” Luke said. For instance, looking around her shop, many of the items from her vendors fall into what she dubs, “that whole farmhouse, rustic, kind of Joanna Gaines-type situation.”
If you’re curious about upcycling something old into a new piece, the best advice is to just start somewhere. Look for an element that catches your eye.
“To be honest, I don’t intentionally repurpose things,” Luke said. “It’s just something that I might see somewhere and grab it.”
Maybe it’s an old door that’s been hanging out in your basement or a shutter that’s been leaning against the back shed. Maybe it’s even something intriguing and inexpensive you spotted at a thrift shop. The wonderful thing is you don’t have much to lose.
“The worst you can do is waste a couple of dollars on an old table and a can of paint,” Luke said. “But on the flipside, you might end up with a really nice side table.”
And whether it turns out the way you envisioned or not, you probably had fun in the process. But beware because that $5 flea market find could be the gateway table that leads to a larger habit.
“You may find that you really like it,” Luke said, “and then you move onto bigger and more interesting things.”
For instance, she mentioned a bench recently brought in by a vendor; it was made from a refinished door but paired with new, metal legs to create a unique, modern vibe.
If you’re looking for inspiration, ReMarkable is a great spot to check out. But you can also get ideas while you’re still snuggled in bed with your morning coffee. Resources including Pinterest, HGTV and YouTube are bursting with projects from people who have gone before.
Luke’s main piece of advice: “Don’t be afraid to just try something simple.”