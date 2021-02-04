From Head to Hoof

Gerda Silver had run a small companion animal rescue organization in Long Island, N.Y. before moving to Vermont in 2005 to rescue horses. Six months later, she suffered a debilitating stroke that could have ended her mission then and there. Instead, intense physical therapy gave Silver her life back.
“It was a miracle,” she said. “It’s what confirmed my desire to help horses. That I was given this second chance is very profound.”
Silver is president and founder of Gerda’s Equine Rescue, a nonprofit organization she has operated for nearly 16 years at her 17-acre farm in Townshend, Vt.
The organization adopted more than 90 horses in 2020. They are animals destined for slaugherhouses in Mexico or Canada, the meat then sold off to distributors in Europe, Japan and China for human consumption. The rescue organization’s primary purpose is helping horses already in the slaughter pipeline. Generally, Silver and her staff go to auction and get the animals, at other times they go through dealers if the auction is too far away.
Even when the animals are rescued, however, there are still other issues to be dealt with.
The horses need to be isolated for at least 30 days after they come to Silver’s farm. They come from a feedlot, where they pick up all sorts of horrible infections. Additionally, they’re really stressed out, as they’ve been denied hay and had to fight over water.
Silver and her staff, which includes a number of volunteers, get the horses to the point where they can evaluate them and find out whether or not they can be ridden, as well as getting other information about them. That way, they know everything about the horses before putting them up for adoption.
“There’s a home for every single horse as long as you’re patient,” Silver said.
Her facility had been a private farm with a gravel pit next door and shared driveway.
“We turned it into a park,” she said. “We got rid of the holes and tires and planted trees and grass. When people come visit they can take a trail ride and know what they’re getting.”
Across the road is four acres of pasture and Silver’s home with a small barn. On the main piece of farmland are two more barns and riding ring, providing room to care for 25 horses.
Silver gets horses to be rescued mostly from the Northeast. She also helps local people re-home horses left behind after a death in the family.
“People know I’ll give them a great home,” she said, “instead of wondering whether the horse will be sent to auction.”
The relationship doesn’t end on adoption day either — the organization helps fund the costs of hay and veterinary care for new owners.
In the beginning, Silver admits it was hard to see a trailer pull out of her farm to a new home. New owners are required to sign an agreement that if it doesn’t work out with the horse, they will return the animal to her. New owners receive a packet containing medical information for their veterinarian that is signed and returned to her.
“We track every animal,” she said.
Operations are running smoothly today with the help of funding from grants and donations as well as staff (including a barn manager) who live on site and foster parents who provide companionship.
“The farm is never without an overseer,” said Silver, who hopes the organization will continue after she’s unable to work any longer.
She’ll always have plenty of remarkable stories to tell about her work with Gerda’s Equine Rescue, like the one about the two blind Belgian draft horses who escaped the slaughter pipeline and became fast and lifelong friends. Silver purchased Sophia, who is about 15, a week before she would have been sent to a slaughterhouse in Mexico. She brought her to Draft Gratitude, a rescue organization in Winchester (N.H.) for help finding her a forever home.
Mighty Mike, who is about 17, came to Draft Gratitude last February from a farm in western New York. He wasn’t able to help with the farm’s work, and the cost of feeding him outweighed the benefits of keeping him. Draft Gratitude already had a relationship with Silver’s farm, which reached out to see if the rescue could take Mighty Mike before the farm sent him to auction.
The two horses hit it off almost instantly. After only a couple of weeks together, they’d become attached at the hip, eating from the same hay basket and following each other around the paddock. But, the two needed more room and a secure place to live out the rest of their years together.
Through donations, the organization raised $8,000 for special secure fencing to build a permanent paddock for the two horses, and last winter they were “married.” Sophia even wore a veil with flowers during the ceremony.
“They had an Immediate connection,” Silver said. “They go everywhere together; it’s a match made in heaven.”
She has countless other heartwarming tales of the horses she’s rescued, from the team of draft horses that joined a police department to the horse that competed in the World Horse Expo.
“I get updates on how [the horses are] doing,” Silver said. “People keep in touch and send photos.”
She once rescued six pregnant thoroughbred mares.
“I never saw the horses, but I found a foster home for every one,” she said. “All were fostered until the babies were born and [all of the new owners] kept both the moms and babies.”
Silver operates an equine rescue organization, but she doesn’t stop there. In “Tiny Town” on the farm there are a couple of resident pot-bellied pigs, and she has rescued and re-homed other smaller animals such as donkeys and mules. Silver is also active in the equine community. One of the initiatives in which Gerda’s Equine Rescue has participated is the annual ASPCA national Help a Horse contest, a nationwide competition for rescue organizations, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries involved in horse rescue designed to raise awareness of the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for these animals.
Silver considers her work the gift she’ll leave behind.
“It’s my labor of love,” she said.
For more information about Gerda’s Equine Rescue or to make a donation, visit gerdasequinerescue.org.