From Fiddling to Garden Parties, Monadnock Music is LIVE Again!

Like so many other arts institutions during the pandemic, Monadnock Music went virtual not long into its 2020 season. But in 2021, in its 56th year of summer and fall programming in the region, the organization is ready to do again what it does best: bring timeless music to live audiences.
When James Bolle founded Monadnock Music in 1966, his mission was to present a wide array of classical music in intimate settings that separate the distance between artist and music lover.
Bolle, founding director and conductor, grew Monadnock Music around the concept of musicians developing a relationship with their audiences while performing at small venues around the region at its annual summer festival. The goal was and is to avoid the stereotype of “stuffy” chamber music through a range of offerings across a spectrum of periods and styles.
In past years, listeners could hear world and experimental music, jazz and even a little country along with more traditional genres.
This year will be no exception, according to artistic director Rafael Popper-Keizer.
While the full schedule of performances and events will not be announced until later this month, Popper-Keizer was able to divulge some details about the 2021 season starting with the opening concert June 19.
The Peterborough Village Concert at Depot Square Park (the first Monadnock Music concert at this location) will feature three pieces. The first is by flutist and composer, Valerie Coleman, titled “Tzigane,” a 10-minute piece for woodwind quintet.
“It’s jazzy and fun—it’s gorgeous,” said Popper-Keizer.
Next on the program is Louise Farrenc’s nonet for mixed strings and winds. Farrenc (1804-2875) was a French composer, virtuoso pianist and teacher at the Paris Conservatory.
“She fought to be paid as her male colleagues were,” said Popper-Keizer. “She used this piece to successful argue that. It’s a piece from 150 years ago that’s relevant today. It’s fun and effervescent. Nine players in Depot Square Park will be something special.”
The opening concert will close with Sextet #2 in G major by Johannes Brahms.
“It’s so celebratory and so glorious,” he said, adding to the mood of returning to live performance this year. “It will tie things together beautifully.”
The opening concert, he added, will be the largest village concert Monadnock Music has presented at least in his 20 years with the festival.
“We haven’t had a proper concert in over a year,” he said. “We really wanted this to be a big blowout.”
Depot Square Park will also be the location for three Listen & Lunch events in June, July and August. The events are free solo performances during lunch hour (noon to 1 p.m.). Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.
Village concerts are on Saturdays starting June 26 at the Park Hill Meeting House; July 10 at Keyes Field Stone Stage in Milford; July 17 at Frost Free Library in Marlborough; July 24 at the gazebo in downtown Hancock; Aug. 1 at the Old Meetinghouse in Francestown; Aug. 7 at the Nelson Congregational Church and Aug. 14 at the Jaffrey Center green. The summer season opening concert will be Wednesday, June 30, at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge.
Again, bring your own lawn chair or blanket. With the exception of the June 30 concert in Rindge, a ticketed event, all other village concerts are free.
“The most important part of the Monadnock Music season has been village concerts—it’s been part of the joy sharing in community spaces with gorgeous warm acoustics that are ideal place for perform chamber music,” said Popper-Keizer in reference to this year’s outdoor concerts.
“With the degree of uncertainty still about COVID, outdoor concerts are a great way to feel part of the community, plus they are tremendously fun.”
Several special events are planned in 2021, including a Progressive Garden Party Sunday, July 18, throughout Peterborough with garden tours, food and drink tastings and of course, musical performances. Only 75 tickets are available for that event.
A salon concert on the lawn of a private home in Wilton complete with picnic lunch will be Thursday, Aug. 5 (also a ticketed event); and fall events include Oktoberfest; Game Night featuring a wild game dinner and pop-up musical performance; and the annual fundraising gala featuring a comedy circus troupe at Aldworth Manor in Harrisville.
Also performing during the Milford Village Concert July 10 will be folk duo Ari and Mia.
Their music references the styles of Southern and Northeastern fiddle music and the early American songbook.
Since 2008, the sisters have toured across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and are both graduates of New England Conservatory and played at such venues as the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s Mainstage Emerging Artist Showcase, Club Passim, and the New Bedford Folk Festival. Ari’s song, “Old Man,” was a semi-finalist for the 2016 International Songwriting Competition.
Popper-Keizer played with Ari in Boston in classical settings. “I’m excited to hear them in a folk context,” he said.
He’s also excited to see live audiences again.
“It will be so much fun to reconnect with our supporters and community members,” he said.
All Saturday village concerts are at 5 p.m., with a rain date on the following day. The Francestown concert is Sunday, with no rain date.
To see the full programming schedule when it’s announced, and to purchase tickets or for more information about Monadnock Music’s 56th season, visit monadnockmusic.org.