From Ashes…

I was picking up some items I’d won at the auction in the fall of last year. Brisk but sunny out, I wandered into the cavernous auction house that is filled to the rafters with treasures. Some maybe not my idea of treasures but to someone else, quite a find. I chatted a bit with the auctioneer and a worker behind the counter while she cashed me out. I got my printed invoice and a duplicate copy was given to a runner to locate the items on it. Some furniture pieces were in another storage unit across the parking lot so the runner told me he’d head on over and find them while I boxed up small items.
I glanced around the hall a bit, recognizing lots of the pieces from the most recent auction. A few were better than the online photos could depict and I wished I’d gone a little higher on them. A few others left me with a sense of satisfaction that I didn’t pursue them. Online auctions are tricky. When you don’t physically inspect auction items beforehand, you’re rolling the dice a bit.
When I got back outside, the runner had wheeled over my pieces of furniture from across the way and I apologized when I saw the size of one of the pieces, a tall blanket chest, that I hadn’t been out there to help him. He scoffed that he did this all the time and, by the way, did I know these three pieces were salvaged from a fire? No, I didn’t. That detail was not disclosed on the auction listing. I had been surprised at how I won the pieces at such low price points. This tells me that at least some of the buyers, perhaps within easy driving distance, do come to the auction hall to inspect items before the auction begins to close.
It was quite a house fire he told me. I asked if anyone had died in it and he said yes. An elderly couple. I felt a lump in my throat as he went on to explain that the fire was a real scorcher, and the large old home was a complete loss. He smelled one of the pieces, the top half of an old kitchen hoosier, and told me that he loved the smell. I recoiled a bit, but he went on to explain that he’d been a firefighter for a while and the scent was very familiar to him. Though the three pieces I bought… the blanket chest, hoosier top and a chest of drawers had not burned in the fire they suffered loss from it anyway. All three pieces had a layer of soot. The blanket chest’s paint had blistered and had a coating of soot; the pulls on the chest of drawers had been distorted by the heat.
I regretted buying the pieces. It somehow felt sacrilegious to be taking these possessions of people who had died in such a tragic way. An elderly couple. I hoped to myself they had died in their sleep from carbon monoxide poisoning and were never conscious of the horror going on around them. What were they like? Did they have children? Grandchildren maybe? I wondered if perhaps they were antique dealers themselves. The blanket chest was a “good” antique. An early 1800s piece, it would have demanded probably $1200 or higher if it weren’t for this turn of events. The chest of drawers was also a nice piece. Solid oak with a curvaceous front, it had three smaller drawers over two large. With only the upper cupboard and flour sifter of the hoosier, it was hard to tell what its history was.
I thanked the thirty-something guy for helping me load the pieces on my truck and as I was making the hour-long trip home, I thought again about the people who died in the fire. What kind of lives did they lead? Peering into the rear view mirror at the bed of my truck and its contents, I made a conscious decision. Rather than let myself feel haunted and that these three antiques were somehow cursed, I decided I’d just try to salvage some of the value that still lie beneath the soot.
I could see that certain old red paint on the blanket chest that’s quite desirable. I scrubbed the whole piece all over, even the insides of the drawers. The water in the bucket turned black but that red came through. I re-shaped some of the drawer handles and re-attached them. The hinged top of the chest was detached, and I could see the very early, primitive wire hinges were still intact. A chunk of wood was missing from one corner and the blistered paint wasn’t going to budge. I left it that way, though. I then gave the whole piece a coat of paste wax. This would help seal in any remaining smoke odor while at the same time nourish the dry wood. It would be sold “as found” which is an antiques business term for acknowledging the piece had faults. In my mind, it was just too nice a piece to coat with paint and add new hinges. I hoped someone else would feel that way, too.
The chest of drawers, though, I did paint. I had a spare set of old brass wheel castors to replace the broken remaining three. After painting the chest an apt-named “ash” color, I gave the distorted drawer pulls a spray coat of antique gold. Then I waxed the top. The whole thing came out remarkably well in my opinion. It will sell. When it does, I’ll think of the previous owners again. Their fine taste will live on.