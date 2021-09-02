Frogg Brewing Hops for Hope Benefit Car Show

SWANZEY—Beer is normally associated with joy and merriment—and now, with promise for a better life.
Frogg Brewing will host a vintage car and truck show this Labor Day, Monday, September 6, at the location of what will be the new brewery on Sawyer’s Crossing Road across from AmeriGas Propane.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Hops For Hope NH, an event series and division of the American Cancer Society, which has challenged New Hampshire brewers to support its mission “to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
Not only will the benefit be a place to show off cool vintage cars and trucks, there will be food provided by Fine Swine BBQ of Hinsdale, a tent featuring desserts from Kupcakes and Kindness of Keene, a merchandise table featuring sweatshirts and t-shirts from Monadnock LOCAL Apparel of Keene, and a raffle table. Proceeds from all sales, including the $3 spectator fee to enter the event and $20 vehicle entry fee, all go to Hops for Hope NH.
A people’s choice cash award and swag bag will go to the top three vintage car/truck owners.
Frogg Brewing, on Main Street (Route 101) in Marlborough, has been in business for the past three years. It was founded by Mike and Stephanie Guitard of Jaffrey, who made a hobby out of visiting craft breweries around the state and country. Alex Rice is brewer.
The brewery contains a tap room offering samples, full pours and beer by the can and growler, and normally has about nine beers on tap featuring amphibian-themed names like Moon Frogg, Tadpole Session, Swamp Thing and Hop Tart (a sour beer).
The Guitards had planned on a cornhole tournament two years ago to benefit Hops for Hope NH before the pandemic halted them.
They began planning the vintage car/truck show a couple of months ago.
“A lot of what we do supports small businesses, so it’s a win-win for everyone involved,” said Stephanie Guitard.
In the past, Frogg Brewing has hosted events such as craft fairs, paint and pint and floral arranging nights, barbecue and beer nights, and food truck and music festivals to support such causes as purchasing supplies for local preschools, Toys for Tots and Sato Heart Rescue, an animal rescue organization. Frogg Brewing also always provides a family-friendly atmosphere by providing games and coloring for children during events.
The car and truck show is the largest event Frogg Brewing has hosted. Normally they do so in the back parking lot at the Marlborough brewery, but the much larger Swanzey property offers room for more parking and more outdoor seating. The new facility will also have room for live music, a covered pavilion and canoe and kayak access to the Ashuelot River.
“If it benefits the community, we always say yes,” said Guitard.
The Frogg Brewing Vintage Car/Truck Show is this Monday, Labor Day, September 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sawyer’s Crossing Road across from AmeriGas Propane. This is a family-friendly event. Spectator fee is $3 and children 12 and under are admitted free. If you are interested in showing your car, please contact Stephanie Guitard at 508-735-0798, or e-mail froggbrewing@gmail.com.