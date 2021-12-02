Friday Community Market Nights at Stonewall Farm

Stonewall Farm has been bringing the community together by having Friday Night Community Markets every week, since the beginning of this summer.
The market is held at Stonewall Farm on Chesterfield Road in Keene every Friday night from 4 to 7 p.m. In the summer months it was held as an outdoor market but is now held inside because of the weather and the lack of daylight hours.
This community market is a mixture of farm and craft vendors selling their goods which include holistic oils and soaps, shampoos, sheep skin, cupcakes, breads, wreaths and more.
Along with the vendors, Stonewall Farm also has their farm store open which offers fresh organic milk, ice cream and vegetables that are all produced on the farm. They also carry products from other farms including pasture raised meats, cheese, miso, fermented vegetables, coffee, cooking oils, seasonings, salsa, crackers and more.
This community market has a little bit for everyone, even activities for children such as crafts, a playground, and animals to visit. There are adult demonstrations too, like a paint night or wreath making. It varies every week.
Another great thing about this market is that it offers up its spots for vendors, free of charge.
One market participant, Esther Jalava, sells eggs and Finnish baked goods from her farm, Nordshire Farm, in Swanzey.
The weekly markets at Stonewall Farm opened a lot of doors for Nordshire Farm to get their products out there. Jalava explained that they always sold their products at the farm, but the market gave them more opportunities to reach out to the community. She started selling her products at the market in June of this year after she saw an ad that Stonewall Farm posted.
Jalava and her husband, Bryan raise cows, horses, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, guinea hens and peacocks. “We moved here in 2014 and started collecting animals. I would say about 90 percent of them are surrenders or rescues,” Jalava said.
During the spring and summer Nordshire Farm sells chicken, duck, goose, turkey and guinea hen eggs, but their main sellers are their traditional Finnish baked goods.
“I come from a large Finnish family, and a third generation Finnish American,” Jalava said. “I only know of one other person in this area that makes Finnish breads. You can’t get it in a lot of places.”
One of the most popular Finnish breads is Nissua, a Finnish sweet bread made with cardamom. “I take the traditional bread and then stuff it with all kinds of things, so it’s almost like a danish.” Jalava explained. “I stuff it with cream cheese, jams, and sometimes I do flavored cream cheese depending on the season.” Nordshire Farm also offers other Finnish holiday breads.
These baked goods are made right at the farm and Jalava tries to use locally sourced products. “Everything that we have is either from New Hampshire or Vermont, but we try to keep it as local as possible,” she said.
The farm also offers a work exchange program for interested individuals. “I have two teenagers doing a work exchange, and another woman is doing a work exchange for riding.” Jalava added.
The next event Jalava plans to attend besides the Friday Night Community Market, will be the Holiday Craft Fair at Monadnock Regional High School held on December 11. This craft fair is being held to help raise funds for End 68 Hours of Hunger, a public non-profit effort to confront the approximately 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive in school Friday and the free breakfast they receive in school Monday.
Nordshire Farm is located at 416 Sawyers Crossing Road in Swanzey. Visitors are allowed by appointment only. For more information call, 603-762-1250, email nordshirefarm@gmail.com, or visit their website, https://nordshirefarm.wixsite.com/website.