Framed & Hidden Treasures

Several years ago, perhaps 2010?, my husband and I were out and stopped at a yard and barn sale in Wilton near Frye's Measure Mill. He spotted a print of the Declaration of Independence leaning against the barn. It was large, measuring 11”x17” and in an old thin frame with the glass soiled from years of storage perhaps in that barn. Out of nowhere, he said “I always wanted to hang the Declaration of Independence in our home”.
That was the first time in twenty years of marriage I had heard him mention this. I agreed and thought it would be neat to have. I think we might have paid $12.00. The glass was very dirty inside and out and the backing had many old nails surrounding the backing holding it together. I guess we both lost motivation to take it apart and clean it as it ended up in our basement for perhaps 2 or 3 years until one Saturday... I decided it was time to hang the Declaration of Independence, it was summer so I'm thinking near the 4th of July.
I took my pliers and removed over 60 small fragile nails from the back that had kept it secured for what looked like many, many years. I carefully lifted the backing and set it aside and revealed a very well preserved print of the Declaration of Independence. I cleaned the frame and glass thoroughly and blew any dust off the print. I was about to put it back together (I had not turned the cardboard backing over just set it aside), I laid the print on the glass and next lifted the backing and set it down on top of the print. I could see it was a little warped from many years of sitting in the frame. I decided maybe I should turn it over and let it settle in the other way. I turned it over and my mouth dropped!
It was an original 11'x17” Manchester, NH High School Diploma from 1919 to Herbert Chesley Nealey. I still remember the moment I discovered it like yesterday; a buried treasure found that you just never forget the details of.
I walked upstairs in slow motion (I believe) to show my husband this uncovered treasure that we had almost not found and had carelessly left sitting in our basement. It could have ended up behind the Declaration of Independence for who knows how many more years?
Not long after, I began the search for the family calling every Nealey in the phone book (that was when we still had phone books in our home); no luck. I called the Manchester, NH library and asked if there was any chance they had the Manchester high school year book from 1919? “Yes, we do”. Wow! I was on my way and very excited to see who Herbert was. The librarian carefully took the 1919 yearbook out and, with white gloves on her hands, turned the pages to the “N's” and there he was “Bertie”. I found that he was an only child of mill workers in Manchester, NH, went into the service, went on to obtain a degree from Boston University School of Management, was married with no children and died in 1962 in Illinois.
I have searched for all these years for a family member to give it to but so far without success. Through Ancestry online, I've “met” a fellow researcher “Denny” in New Philadelphia, Ohio who is retired and loves the search. He helped me with another mystery finally solved but that will have to wait for another story. He is onto this one now and I hope to someday be able to share this heirloom with a decedent of Herbert Chestley Nealey. I'm still not sure what led us to buy the forgotten Declaration that day but providence plays a role in many things we are unaware of.
This experience led me to be vigilant about being aware of what any old picture possibly could have behind it. I'm sure in the early 1900's people were much more resourceful with what they had on hand because they had to be. Well.... it happened again! June 29, 2014, I went to an advertised barn sale in Jaffrey. Old barns are so curiously interesting. I climbed to the second floor and found an old wooden box filled with various cobweb ridden picture frames. Some were with the glass, some without and some had a few old prints in them. I was looking for a nice wooden frame to use for canvas paintings I had been working on. I found a lovely dark cherry frame with a soiled print of “Scenes of Boston” in it that looked like it had been there for many years and may have hung in the barn as it was very dirty and spotted with stains. I didn't mind the condition of the print because I only wanted the frame. I picked up a few others things and I think he charged me $5.00. This time I was curious what might be behind this old and tattered print but I didn't really think it could happen again; it was just exciting to think of the possibility. I went home and disassembled the frame to clean and oil the wood. I removed the old soiled print and Voila! Like magic... Another, “Oh my Gosh!” moment. A 12x16 sepia print of the Madonna and Child with St. Elizabeth and St. John the Baptist. The print is numbered 288 and embossed in the lower right corner with the insignia I through an R. I later found that Alinari is the company that used this symbol as their copyright beginning in the nineteenth century to present. I had no idea what it's value might be, or back in 2014 where to take it, so I employed an online antique appraiser at that time, “Glenda B.” and she filled me in:
The Madonna and Child with St. Elizabeth and St. John the Baptist Sepia Print has an estimated value on the secondary retail market for an of average of $250.00-275.00, depending on the condition and where you place it for sale. The Fratelli Alinari Print works, or Stamperia d'Arte, is one of the few in the world still in existence. They were founded in Florence, Italy in 1852 and are the oldest firm in the world working in the field of photography, image and communication. They print limited edition reproductions of extremely high quality, using the old artisan method of collotype on paper.
I still have this lovely sepia print in the original frame I found it in. I decided this print would look much better remaining in the cherry frame than my canvas art work. It made me wonder why so many years ago someone would cover this lovely piece of art and hang up a thin paper print of “Scenes of Boston”? Oh well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Don't forget to be on the lookout for framed and hidden treasures.