To me, the Fourth of July is more than just celebrating our independence. It’s to show our patriotism to our country and remember those who forged the way for us to have our independence. The reason it is important to me is I had ancestors at the Boston Tea Party, fighting at Lexington and Concord and with the Union Army during the Civil War.
To celebrate this wonderful holiday, I like to enjoy it with family and friends who are important to me. Usually it is a full day event of games, bonfire, fireworks and lots of food. Usually it consists of slow-roasted brisket, pork shoulder and turkey, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, corn roasted on the grill with the husks left on, apple and cherry pies and s’mores.
Unfortunately, this year there will only be three of us to celebrate. So, I guess we’ll only have slow-roasted brisket, corn, pies and s’mores, and play some Bocci, cards and board games. We probably won’t have a bonfire or fireworks this year.
Brisket is great when cooked right. It’s so moist and tender. The best brisket I’ve made is by following the tips from Aaron Franklin and keeping the rub simple. The links I refer to the most are smokedbbqsource.com/smoking-your-first-brisket/ and bbqonmain.com/aaronfranklin-barbecue-brisket-recipe/. Also, there numerous YouTube videos of Aaron making brisket.
When I cook the corn, I soak it with husks on for at least two hours up to overnight. This will help to prevent the husks from catching on fire. I cook the corn for 20 minutes over a medium flame, turning every five minutes.
I wish you all a Happy Fourth of July!
Check back for more adventures. Until then be safe, be well and enjoy life.