So many aspects of daily life have been altered by COVID-19, but the commitment of Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption to finding loving homes for retired racing greyhounds remains unchanged.
In the midst of a global pandemic, even without our main source of income, we’ve brought in and adopted out more dogs than at any other time in our 28-year history. It’s a bright spot in a world that seems turned upside down in so many ways.
More than 1,250 retired racing greyhounds and other sighthounds have found homes through Fast Friends since 1992. Beginning as a small group of volunteers working with the local Hinsdale racetrack, Fast Friends has grown into an international organization with a large facility filled with dogs in need of homes. Today, we find homes for retired racers as well as those rescued from the meat trade in China, abandoned hunting dogs from Spain, and rescued street dogs from Oman. But the heart and soul of Fast Friends has always been the greyhounds.
As greyhound racing ebbed in New England, Fast Friends began taking these dogs in from farther afield. We have welcomed retired racers from Florida, Alabama, West Virginia, Kansas and most recently, the United Kingdom. The majority of our greyhounds come from Florida, the state with the most tracks in the nation.
When the stay-at-home orders and social distancing began in March, the greyhound racetracks in Florida temporarily suspended live racing. All greyhound racing in Florida is set to end in December of this year; several tracks decided not to reopen at all after the stay-at-home orders were lifted. Finding placements for a large number of retired racers — perhaps as many as 1,500 — became an immediate priority for Fast Friends and other such adoption groups up and down the East Coast. When the last operating track in Alabama unexpectedly closed in May, the number of greyhounds needing homes increased by another 500.
Using connections forged over decades in the industry, Fast Friends arranged for many of these Greyhounds to come to New Hampshire, and more are on the way. In the first six months of 2020, despite the disruptions from the pandemic, we took in 50 percent more greyhounds than in all of 2019. Our greyhounds are being adopted almost as soon as they arrive.
Fast Friends has seen a huge increase in adoption applications, too, during the pandemic, from people who are now working from home and looking for a companion. We redesigned our application process and put extra safety measures in place so we can continue to find homes for the greyhounds and other dogs. As a result, Fast Friends has been able to place an unprecedented number of dogs during this very challenging time.
Our commitment to greyhounds extends across national borders and will continue long after all of the Florida racers have found homes. A key focus of our executive director, Sharron Thomas, over the last few years has been to expand Fast Friends’ network of partner organizations so these spectacular dogs will still be available to the enthusiastic community of adopters. Until international flights were cancelled as a result of the pandemic, we regularly brought in greyhounds from the U.K., where more retire each year than can be rehomed. These Irish-pedigreed greyhounds have been extremely well-received by adopters.
Flying in a greyhound from overseas is a whole different process than transporting one from Florida. Not only do we need to apply for permits with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and meet strict standards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but we must also coordinate with a customs broker and organize transportation from the airport to our facility at least two and a half hours away. All of the greyhounds travelling must receive specific vaccines and several veterinary checks, as well, before they are cleared to enter the country.
Most of the income needed to bring greyhounds and other dogs to Fast Friends and get them ready for adoption comes from the doggy daycare, boarding and grooming services we run out of our facility in Swanzey. We were without this funding for seven weeks when the services were closed in accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order. But with more greyhounds than ever needing homes, Fast Friends has ramped up our fundraising efforts to help make up for the shortfall. We have also applied for multiple grants; we’re waiting to hear if these requests will be successful.
Now that New Hampshire has transitioned from stay-at-home to safer-at-home, Fast Friends is again open for doggy daycare, boarding, grooming and hydrotherapy. Greyhounds continue to arrive from Florida, and the first group of dogs from overseas is scheduled to arrive in mid-July. No matter what happens next, Fast Friends will keep the commitment to finding loving homes for retired racing greyhounds and other sighthounds in need.
If you would like to help Fast Friends find homes for retired racing greyhounds from the U.S. and abroad, visit helpinggreyhounds.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Fast.Friends.Greyhounds.
Amy Roy is the development director at Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, a Swanzey-based nonprofit that finds homes for retired racing greyhounds and sighthounds.