Walking quietly and contemplatively through the dark, the participants at the Harris Center for Conservations Education’s Forest Bathing by Moonlight program have the opportunity to disconnect and reconnect. By leaving electronics and distractions behind and relying on all five senses, those on the walk can tap into all that nature has to offer and subsequently re-center themselves.
“I have been doing forest bathing for the past three years and it grew out of the idea of helping people slow down,” said Susie Spikol, Community Programs director and teacher/naturalist at the Harris Center, and one of the leaders for the walks. “The idea is to immerse the senses in what nature has to offer. We do day sessions, but the night is a great time to rely on senses other than sight.”
Unlike the day sessions, the night walks, which take place at 7 p.m., rely less on the eyes to take in the surroundings. Particularly in winter, when the air is colder, scents and sounds travel further. This enables walkers to pick up on additional animals or changes in nature that they might not necessarily notice on a day hike. For example, the call of an owl or the added moisture in the air indicating an upcoming snow event can all be perceived more readily in the stillness of the evening.
“I think the forest bathing sessions can help focus on the here and now. You are in the moment and outside and able to let the busyness of life go. Those who come are able to connect to more than the human world around them. Senses like smelling are connected to breathing, and they can feel the cold air on your skin or the bark of a tree,” Spikol said. “It is important to feel connected to the natural world, and if you feel a connection, then people begin to think how their actions affect the natural world.”
According to Spikol, the forest bathing walks are less about getting rigorous exercise and more about “interior exercise.” The trail that has been selected is not challenging and hugs the edge of field as it borders the forest. The hikers do not use flashlights and the length of the hike is not that far distance-wise. The sessions’ co-leader, Marilyn Wyzga, is a certified yoga instructor. At certain points, the group pauses to do some standing poses, breath work and mudras (or finger gestures) for energy flow.
“The other elements of this experience are sensory awakening. We are listening in the night and looking at the shadows and the moon and the stars and what the world offers,” Spikol said. “It is about being open and quiet. There is not a lot of talking. There is some sharing, but it is more of a quiet time and a solo time. There is the opportunity to step aside and sit on pads or stand and have your own space, but it remains safe, as the group is still nearby.”
Forest bathing comes from the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku. In Japan, medication prescriptions are given by doctors for Shinrin-yoku and there are set trails available as the practice carries a number of known health benefits. Among the most significant are reduced stress and heart rates. The Harris Center’s Forest Bathing also utilizes “coyote walking,” which is a very deliberate and quiet heel-to-toe walk that includes an awareness of the ground beneath the foot and where each step is placed.
Spikol noted that the forest bathing sessions are open to everyone across all walks of life. They have had families participate, as forest bathing is particularly well suited for a contemplative child who likes observation and quiet time, as well as those who just want to spend more time outside. Anyone looking for a period of stillness is a good match for forest bathing, according to Spikol.
“I think we, as Americans, in our culture recognize that we are overwrought and we have a lifestyle that is filled with screens,” she said. “For anyone looking to catch their breath and refocus, Shinrin-yoku is a great thing to learn about and they are welcome to try it with us. It is a great way to disconnect and reconnect.”
For more information about the Forest Bathing in Moonlight program, visit the Harris Center for Conservation Education online at harriscenter.org.